Ancelotti admits 'worry' over Barca referee bribery case

MADRID, SEPT 29: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday he is "worried" about the bribery case Spanish champions Barcelona are embroiled in.A Spanish judge charged Barcelona and several of their former directors with bribery on Thursday after alleged payments to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was a former Spanish refereeing vice-president.Negreira allegedly earned over seven million euros ($7.5 million) from Barcelona between 2001 and 2018, through companies supposedly producing refereeing reports for the club.Police on Thursday raided Spain's football refereeing headquarters on the outskirts of Madrid as part of a probe into the payments made by Barcelona."I am worried like everyone in the football world about such a serious topic, (but) justice is working on it, and we have to let justice run its course," Ancelotti told a news conference.He continued: "I've been living for 40 years in this world (of football), and when these types of things happen, everyone is worried."I hope that justice can do its job and reach a solution."Barcelona coach Xavi said Thursday he had never noticed any preferential treatment in his playing days at the club. �AFP