Saturday, 30 September, 2023
Mourinho's Roma sink to four-goal Genoa defeat

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

ROME, SEPT 29: Jose Mourinho's Roma fell to their third Serie A defeat of the season 4-1 at Genoa on Thursday leaving the capital side just above the relegation zone.
Former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea coach Mourinho is having the worst start to his coaching career with five points in six matches.
"We started this match badly, we reacted to equalise and then we lost Diego (Llorente) and that changed the face of the match, our organisation," said Mourinho.
"There are so many things to say, we're missing important players, like Chris Smalling, we don't have the solidity of last season.
"We have to get out of this situation with this group which has its qualities and its faults."
Roma were reeling after Albert Gudmundsson fired the north-western port side ahead after five minutes before Bryan Cristante hauled them back into the game with an equaliser after 22 minutes.
But Genoa came out firing after the break with Gudmundsson and Morten Thorsby combining superbly to set up Mateo Retegui to finish off with a half-volley.
Thorsby added a third after 74 minutes with Junior Messias sending in the fourth seven minutes later through a porous Roman defence.
Watching from the stands, Roma legend Francesco Totti left the Luigi-Ferraris stadium after Genoa's fourth goal.
Aiming for a return to the Champions League next season, Mourinho's side find themselves fighting to remain in the top flight.
Roma are 16th with five points from six games, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan, and only two clear of Udinese who currently occupy 18th place.    �AFP



