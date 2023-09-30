Sakkari, Pegula reach Pan Pacific Open semis as Swiatek crashes out





Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, ranked 19th, served four aces and beat world number two Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 21 minutes.

"My service worked really well today," the 26-year-old said after the match.

"In the last game, I tried to focus that I need to play point, I don't need to hit the ace and I just need to put the serve in and try to play a rally."

Kudermetova will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, ranked 86th, on Saturday.

"I played worse," said Swiatek, who lost her number-one ranking at the US Open. "I know the mistakes I made... I know exactly how I should play differently so I'm not going to make these mistakes again," she said. �AFP

TOKYO, SEPT 29: Four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek crashed out of the quarter-finals at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Friday, while Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari stormed into the semi-finals.Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, ranked 19th, served four aces and beat world number two Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 21 minutes."My service worked really well today," the 26-year-old said after the match."In the last game, I tried to focus that I need to play point, I don't need to hit the ace and I just need to put the serve in and try to play a rally."Kudermetova will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, ranked 86th, on Saturday."It'll be an interesting and a very tough match," Kudermetova said."I played worse," said Swiatek, who lost her number-one ranking at the US Open. "I know the mistakes I made... I know exactly how I should play differently so I'm not going to make these mistakes again," she said. �AFP