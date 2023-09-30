Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sakkari, Pegula reach Pan Pacific Open semis as Swiatek crashes out

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

TOKYO, SEPT 29: Four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek crashed out of the quarter-finals at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Friday, while Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari stormed into the semi-finals.
Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, ranked 19th, served four aces and beat world number two Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 21 minutes.
"My service worked really well today," the 26-year-old said after the match.
"In the last game, I tried to focus that I need to play point, I don't need to hit the ace and I just need to put the serve in and try to play a rally."
Kudermetova will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, ranked 86th, on Saturday.
"It'll be an interesting and a very tough match," Kudermetova said.
"I played worse," said Swiatek, who lost her number-one ranking at the US Open. "I know the mistakes I made... I know exactly how I should play differently so I'm not going to make these mistakes again," she said.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Spin-heavy Afghanistan look to turn things around in India
Williamson to miss World Cup opener
'Thick skin': Bangladesh's World Cup umpire's secret for success
Tigers restrict Lankans on 263 after controlled bowling
Saif Hasan to lead Bangladesh cricket team in Asian Games
Bangladesh finishes 14th in shooting
Shakib injured, doubtful for Afghanistan match
Boca Juniors held by Palmeiras in Libertadores semi-final


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft