

Anticipation



Such many days went by when

I kept on waiting withearnest eagerness,

in Autumn, to hear the symphony of the falling leaves

For a friend

Or for many others

Perhaps I will be waiting in the days to come too�.

Such many days went by when

I stayed home, waiting-

Perhaps someone requested, "Wait for me,

we'll go out together."



One Saturday night as if babbling in sleep,

a friend casually uttered, "Stay home,

I'll pick you up at dawn."

Perhaps he had a mind for

Chunia or Sreepur Forest Bungalow;

- I kept on waiting.



Long before the War,

my dear friend Alok Mitra once

jokingly said,

"Have you been anywhere in your life

except for those

shabby pubs? Let's go,

I will take you to Dinajpur.

You will get to see Kantaji temple and Ramsagar,

the humongous circular moon, the wide-open sky,

the lives of the peasants and sharecroppers there;

you may even get elements for your stories.

Be ready- I will come"

- I kept on waiting.



I kept on waiting for friends, acquaintances,

even for enemies,

for luscious smiles of friends and knives of foes,

I kept on waiting-



But I will not wait for you

- I will anticipate.

The word 'anticipation' I have kept with utmost care

in the ark of my heart solely for you.

In dictionary, these two words do not

differ much in meaning-

But we both know,

those two words are a gulf apart.

'Waiting' is a utile word-

Ordinary, insignificant, inornate,

just satisfying necessity for many.

Only 'anticipation' serves us right,

the other lowly word does not deserve us.

Won't we anticipate each other?



By the wayside, like the Ashwath tree,

I will stand-

That tree- for eternity- stands for the worthy wayfarer

in anticipation.

Ask me to anticipate,

I will stand motionless with unwavering faith.

Standing on for eternity,

my legs will grow roots�



But my anticipation will be yet to satiate�



The translator is an Assistant Professor in English at Northern University Bangladesh (Translated by Md. Saber -E- Montaha)Such many days went by whenI kept on waiting withearnest eagerness,in Autumn, to hear the symphony of the falling leavesI waited silently in the woods-For a friendOr for many othersPerhaps I will be waiting in the days to come too�.Such many days went by whenI stayed home, waiting-Perhaps someone requested, "Wait for me,we'll go out together."One Saturday night as if babbling in sleep,a friend casually uttered, "Stay home,I'll pick you up at dawn."Perhaps he had a mind forChunia or Sreepur Forest Bungalow;- I kept on waiting.Long before the War,my dear friend Alok Mitra oncejokingly said,"Have you been anywhere in your lifeexcept for thoseshabby pubs? Let's go,I will take you to Dinajpur.You will get to see Kantaji temple and Ramsagar,the humongous circular moon, the wide-open sky,the lives of the peasants and sharecroppers there;you may even get elements for your stories.Be ready- I will come"- I kept on waiting.I kept on waiting for friends, acquaintances,even for enemies,for luscious smiles of friends and knives of foes,I kept on waiting-But I will not wait for you- I will anticipate.The word 'anticipation' I have kept with utmost carein the ark of my heart solely for you.In dictionary, these two words do notdiffer much in meaning-But we both know,those two words are a gulf apart.'Waiting' is a utile word-Ordinary, insignificant, inornate,just satisfying necessity for many.Only 'anticipation' serves us right,the other lowly word does not deserve us.Won't we anticipate each other?By the wayside, like the Ashwath tree,I will stand-That tree- for eternity- stands for the worthy wayfarerin anticipation.Ask me to anticipate,I will stand motionless with unwavering faith.Standing on for eternity,my legs will grow roots�But my anticipation will be yet to satiate�The translator is an Assistant Professor in English at Northern University Bangladesh