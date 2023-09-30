Pride and Prejudice





I dedicate my soul for the drops of September rain,

I absorb the drizzle with my heart and soul

To succumb the guilt, to erase that pain.

My unspoken words are buzzing in my head

My twisted emotion leaves me feeling numb

I cannot get over, I am frozen to the bone.

The past keeps haunting me like a phantom

I can feel the shiver, I can hear the cry

But the words are gone as I am tongue tied

Numerous times, I have patted my tears to dry!

As I try to step out of that nightmare

I think of that pride, how badly I wanted it to shine

I reflect upon that wrong path I took and I wonder

How you become the bitter-most prejudice of mine!



The poet is an ELT student, Institute of Modern Language, Jagannath University, Dhaka