Pride and Prejudice
As I seek for the affection, peace and love
I dedicate my soul for the drops of September rain,
I absorb the drizzle with my heart and soul
To succumb the guilt, to erase that pain.
My unspoken words are buzzing in my head
My twisted emotion leaves me feeling numb
I cannot get over, I am frozen to the bone.
The past keeps haunting me like a phantom
I can feel the shiver, I can hear the cry
But the words are gone as I am tongue tied
Numerous times, I have patted my tears to dry!
As I try to step out of that nightmare
I think of that pride, how badly I wanted it to shine
I reflect upon that wrong path I took and I wonder
How you become the bitter-most prejudice of mine!
The poet is an ELT student, Institute of Modern Language, Jagannath University, Dhaka