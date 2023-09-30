Video
Pride and Prejudice

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Tahsina Inam Trisha

As I seek for the affection, peace and love
I dedicate my soul for the drops of September rain,
I absorb the drizzle with my heart and soul
To succumb the guilt, to erase that pain.
My unspoken words are buzzing in my head
I look for the answers, of the questions unknown;
My twisted emotion leaves me feeling numb
I cannot get over, I am frozen to the bone.
The past keeps haunting me like a phantom
I can feel the shiver, I can hear the cry
But the words are gone as I am tongue tied
Numerous times, I have patted my tears to dry!
As I try to step out of that nightmare
I think of that pride, how badly I wanted it to shine
I reflect upon that wrong path I took and I wonder
How you become the bitter-most prejudice of mine!

The poet is an ELT student, Institute of Modern Language, Jagannath University, Dhaka




