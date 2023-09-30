Sometimes patience is all you need!







One morning, on a sun-drenched lane, she followed her daily routine to wander about for food. Suddenly, she tripled over something-a chirag? A brightly glistening body by the reflection of the Sun almost blinded her. Astonished to see a pencil box for the first time, she picked it up to observe the glorious object closely. In the interior space, there was everything that the poor child had never seen before. She got lost into amazement. Then, she noticed a name as she assumed, curved in bold letters and a realization struck in mind that it was someone else's property where she didn't want to be a trespasser. She kept it safe with her.



Every day she would look for the owner, guided by his photograph in the pencil box, while wandering about for food. When she opened the pencil box again, she found a paper full of English alphabets. She wandered if the pillar-like matter with a pointy tip, looking as if an arrow, was used to write. She tried her hands on writing all the English alphabets by the by. She made her own pronunciation of English alphabets like a primitive. She continued her journey of education and seemed to love it eventually.

When a father, holding his child's hand passed by her eyes of the size of a tennis ball, she fall into a gloom of loneliness; a gloom even darker than the shade under a tree. "John, look at the eerie blood red car'' the father cried.



She noticed her peer looked similar to the owner of the pencil box or was it actually the one? It was! So she returned the box happily. By watching his kid become joyous, his father felt empathetic towards the orphan's melancholy life who had such great morals. He thought of adopting the sweet child and providing her with a better standard of living.



Her tears displayed a feeling of gratitude and an overpowering joy of having a family and an apportunity of studing.Accordingly, only a pencil box seemed to do it all! However, it was overall her good deeds which payed her back with a bag full of happiness. Therefore, in any situation, we should be calm and patient always doing well deeds and wait for Karma to act.



The writer is a student of class-9, BACHA ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL, Farmgate Dhaka



