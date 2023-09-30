

When it rains

a flood of emotions engulfs me.



The beautiful rain gently caresses my skin,

stirring up a symphony of sensations that captivates my perceptive senses.

In this moment, the artist within me awakens, ready to create an emotional masterpiece.



As the raindrops dance a hypnotic ballet,

I am gripped by a feeling of peace and wonder.



I embrace the transformative energy of the rain,

and embark on a new journey of love with my partner.



Together we revel in the magic of the moment and let the rain wash away our worries and fears.

She is a Bangladeshi-American Poet



