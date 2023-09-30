|
When it rains
|
As the divine raindrops fall gracefully,
a flood of emotions engulfs me.
The beautiful rain gently caresses my skin,
stirring up a symphony of sensations that captivates my perceptive senses.
In this moment, the artist within me awakens, ready to create an emotional masterpiece.
As the raindrops dance a hypnotic ballet,
I am gripped by a feeling of peace and wonder.
I embrace the transformative energy of the rain,
and embark on a new journey of love with my partner.
Together we revel in the magic of the moment and let the rain wash away our worries and fears.
She is a Bangladeshi-American Poet