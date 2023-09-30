Video
When it rains

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023
Rubab Abdullah

When it rains

When it rains

As the divine raindrops fall gracefully,
a flood of emotions engulfs me.

The beautiful rain gently caresses my skin,
stirring up a symphony of sensations that captivates my perceptive senses.

In this moment, the artist within me awakens, ready to create an emotional masterpiece.

As the raindrops dance a hypnotic ballet,
I am gripped by a feeling of peace and wonder.

I embrace the transformative energy of the rain,
and embark on a new journey of love with my partner.

Together we revel in the magic of the moment and let the rain wash away our worries and fears.
She is a Bangladeshi-American Poet



