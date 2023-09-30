

The colorful life of former army chief Lt Gen Mahbubur Rahman Patriotism takes him to the pinnacle of success........





Recently, journalist and writer Jamal Uddin Jamal wrote a book "The colorful life of former Army chief Lieutenant General Mahbubur Rahman" resonates us after all.

Sadhan Howlader once said: If a person is born in a good environment, family members are well-mannered, well-behaved, friendly, the young and the children grow up with good characteristics. Mahbubur Rahman's colorful life is a bright example of how much humanity he learned from the environment, family, and teachers which made him a better person - as he educated himself in a better human sense of the environment, strict perseverance.Recently, journalist and writer Jamal Uddin Jamal wrote a book "The colorful life of former Army chief Lieutenant General Mahbubur Rahman" resonates us after all.The table of contents of the 160-page book includes Mahbubur Rahman's childhood, his life and work, introduction to two books written by Mahbubur Rahman, Mahbubur Rahman with the government and heads of states, Mahbubur Rahman with various heads of states and dignitaries, Mahbubur Rahman's wife Professor Nagina Amin: the story of a strange woman, special interview, the column written by Mahbubur Rahman in the newspaper, China's economy, the trap of corruption in this country, Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, "River Killing and A Bhasani", documentary Photographs of writings in Newspapers, Mahbubur Rahman as seen by Notables, remarkable speech, Mahbubur Rahman's military leadership and foreign travels.

"Every man has a childhood, a childhood filled with the light of a bright moonlit night. This childhood has a lot of joy, a lot of agility.





As a child born in a noble family, Mahbub started studying in a primary school near the village. Then district school, after that he passed from Dhaka College with merit. He then joined Ahsanullah Engineering College, (now BUET) achieved BSC degree and joined the army. In the book, the author has highlighted some characteristics of the two essays named 'Samakalin Bhabna' and 'Kichu Smriti Kichu Katha' written by Mahbubur Rahman. Although he is not a literary man has the ability to write many valuable articles, the evidence of which is also in the two books. "He has beautifully highlighted the multifaceted problems of the society, the possibilities, the exploitation-rule, oppression and torture of the working people.



The main goal of our independence was the economic emancipation and democracy of the toiling people - it has not been realized even today. Gradual degradation of humanity, degradation of values, fraudulent dishonesty, unscrupulousness, violence and naked lust everywhere in society and state has demoralized people. He has witnessed these things in his life." (p-34, context : Samakalin Bhabna). He has written in various national dailies including "Prothom Alo". He also had written on Bhasani and Humayun Ahmed.



He wrote about the country's river management in his book. Mahbubur Rahman wrote about APJ Abul Kalam, Chinese President Ziang Zemin besides Pranab Mukherjee and many other personalities. He also wrote on devastating cyclone "Aila". He wrote on Bangabandhu and martyred President Ziaur Rahman. In this book, the photographs sitting next to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visiting the exercise of 33 infantry forces in Cumilla and serving next to Prime Minister Khaleda Zia have been published.



Jamal Uddin Jamal has also written about Mahbubur Rahman's wife Professor Nagina Amin. She was promoted to BCS (Education Cadre) and started teaching. His father was also once a Member of Parliament and Minister of Agriculture. Nagina Amin is currently retired.



In his book, Mahbubur Rahman said in an interview, "I tried to escape during the war from Pakistan but it was not possible to escape. The West Pakistanis had always kept us under surveillance, observed everyone, always followed us. There was no chance to escape. Finally, I came back home after the liberation war on conditions." (P-67). He also gave his opinion on the Chittagong hill tracts agreement here. Apart from this, "Jamal Uddin Jamal" conducted another interview while he was the assistant editor of Dainik Janapad, which is also published in this book.



Here, Mahbubur Rahman expressed his opinion at one place, "The Indian flag is still atop in Talpatti island. Teesta did not get its fair share. India does not keep its word, it is their old habit." (P-71). After reading the book, the reader will develop a sense of respect for Mahbubur Rahman due to his love for his country. Because his sense of patriotism was hundred percent fairly judged. There is no room for any debate on this. It is this love of country that takes him to the top of success.



After retiring, Mahbubur Rahman was elected as a member of the National Parliament. A speech given by him in the National Parliament is highlighted in this book. Apart from this, several images and photos of Olympic, National Defense Institute of China and World Museum Memorial Foundation have also been printed.



He served efficiently during Ziaur Rahman, Justice Abdus Sattar, Lt Gen Hussain Muhammad Ershad, Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed, Abdur Rahman Biswas, Begum Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina. In addition to this, he served as an "defense attache"of the Bangladesh Embassy in China and Korea in fulfilling his professional duties.



While in China, he learnt Chinese language. If you want to know not only a man, but a true patriot, this book is a must read. The print and embellishments are quite tasteful. The cover by Sohail Ashraf is quite attractive. The book will undoubtedly be popular with readers.

