Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:26 PM
'Kejobibi' hosts fish cooking competition

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Womens Own Desk

Owner of "Kejobibi," a cooking institution, Dilruba Fancy, arranged a local fish cooking competition at Banani in the city.

18 participants initially took part in the display round. They brought home cooked food. The judges selected the top 10 through that food and a short general knowledge test.

After that they get a chance to cook in the cooking round. The best three are selected from among them through various criteria and food tasting. Al Kawsar Shelley came in third, Fatima Hasnat came in second, and Nusrat Eli took first place.
 Nazma Huda, President of Women Culinary Association of Bangladesh and Chairman of ITIC was present as chief guest in the event.

Dr. Md. Abdul Alim, Deputy Director (Shrimp), Directorate of Fisheries, Dhaka was present as special guest.



