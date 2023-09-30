Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Prevent monsoon hair fall

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Womens Own Desk

Prevent monsoon hair fall

Prevent monsoon hair fall

The rainy season can lead to rise in hair fall by making them brittle and weak.

Monsoon is the time that remind us of a cool breeze and rain soaking up our surroundings. The smell of wet soil feels like magic that takes away the dull effects of harsh summer heat. However, as much as the monsoon season feels soothing, it surely takes a toll on our hair. Hair fall is a major side effect of that feel-good monsoon weather. The good news is that you can follow certain tips to prevent hair fall in monsoon.

Hair fall is hard to deal with, but there are various remedies that you can follow to slow down your hair fall and recover them. Constant rainfall causes humidity in the atmosphere, and your hair tends to absorb the extra hydrogen in the air. Our hair is structured in such a way that they are sensitive to airborne hydrogen, and excessive hydrogen absorption makes them fragile and brittle leading to hair fall in monsoons. Here are some tips suggested by the expert to deal with monsoon hair fall.

Keep away from monsoon rainwater: As much as the monsoon weather provokes you to step out and soak in the rain, you should protect your hair from rainwater and refrain from stepping out in the rain. The rainwater is often acidic or dirty which usually does more harm than good.

Scalp wash: Wash your hair at least three times a week during the monsoons. Our scalp tends to generate more oil during the monsoons so washing it frequently with a good ant-fungal shampoo would help to avoid fungal infections and seborrhoea of the scalp.

Avoid oiling your hair during monsoons': As aforementioned, the scalp tends to be more oily during monsoons, so you shouldn't use oil during this weather. If at all you want to use oil, apply it one hour before bath and wash your scalp immediately after an hour.

Check your diet: Your diet plays a major role in how shiny and healthy your hair grows. The expert suggests increasing ground nuts, almonds, sprouts or egg white in your diet. This will give essential proteins for hair growth.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


As China censors homegrown feminism, a feminist scholar from Japan is on its bestseller lists
'Kejobibi' hosts fish cooking competition
Growing interest in Karate among Bangladeshi girls
Prevent monsoon hair fall
PM's leadership for empowering women lauded at IMO
Importance of women's mental health and well being
AI-SAROSH to host workshop of AI's importance
Asian Games Hangzhou - Daraz empowers the next generation of South Asian female cricket athletes


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft