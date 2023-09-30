

Prevent monsoon hair fall



Monsoon is the time that remind us of a cool breeze and rain soaking up our surroundings. The smell of wet soil feels like magic that takes away the dull effects of harsh summer heat. However, as much as the monsoon season feels soothing, it surely takes a toll on our hair. Hair fall is a major side effect of that feel-good monsoon weather. The good news is that you can follow certain tips to prevent hair fall in monsoon.



Hair fall is hard to deal with, but there are various remedies that you can follow to slow down your hair fall and recover them. Constant rainfall causes humidity in the atmosphere, and your hair tends to absorb the extra hydrogen in the air. Our hair is structured in such a way that they are sensitive to airborne hydrogen, and excessive hydrogen absorption makes them fragile and brittle leading to hair fall in monsoons. Here are some tips suggested by the expert to deal with monsoon hair fall.

Keep away from monsoon rainwater: As much as the monsoon weather provokes you to step out and soak in the rain, you should protect your hair from rainwater and refrain from stepping out in the rain. The rainwater is often acidic or dirty which usually does more harm than good.



Scalp wash: Wash your hair at least three times a week during the monsoons. Our scalp tends to generate more oil during the monsoons so washing it frequently with a good ant-fungal shampoo would help to avoid fungal infections and seborrhoea of the scalp.



Avoid oiling your hair during monsoons': As aforementioned, the scalp tends to be more oily during monsoons, so you shouldn't use oil during this weather. If at all you want to use oil, apply it one hour before bath and wash your scalp immediately after an hour.



Check your diet: Your diet plays a major role in how shiny and healthy your hair grows. The expert suggests increasing ground nuts, almonds, sprouts or egg white in your diet. This will give essential proteins for hair growth.



