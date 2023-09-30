Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

PM's leadership for empowering women lauded at IMO

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

PM's leadership for empowering women lauded at IMO

PM's leadership for empowering women lauded at IMO

High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, in her capacity of the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the IMO and the President of the Women in Diplomacy Network (WDN), London chaired the discussion participated and attended by over 100 delegates, including Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Permanent Representatives to the IMO, senior officials and experts.

Highlighting the lower visibility of women in the global maritime industry, the High Commissioner said that among the 1.2 million certified seafarers worldwide, women represent only 1.28 percent.

Similarly, women constitute only 2% of the crewing workforce in the cruise industry.

"Due to the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, over 100 female seafarers and mariners are recruited annually for a range of roles, including Navigation Officers, Marine Engineers, and even senior management positions such as Captain," Tasneem said.

These transformative efforts have made a significant impact in promoting gender diversity in the traditionally male-dominated maritime industry, she added.

The envoy expressed the strong commitment of the WDN to working in close collaboration with the IMO Secretariat, fellow members of the IMO, the Women's International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International), Women in Maritime Associations (WIMAs), and leading shipping industry associations including BIMCO to promote gender equality and to amplify the voices of women in the maritime sector.

A documentary prepared by the Bangladesh High Commission, London on the contribution of women mariners and seafarers in Bangladesh as well as globally was shown at the event that drew special attention and praise from the participants.

The panelists of the high level discussion included Dorota Lost Sieminska, Director, Legal Affairs and External Relations Division, Dr. Farah Faizal, High Commissioner of Maldives to the UK, Sophie Kastrava, Ambassador and PR to the IMO for Georgia, Karen-Mae Hill OBE, High Commission for Antigua and Barbuda, Ambassador Nancy W Karigithu, Principal Secretary, State Department for Shipping and Maritime, Kenya, Ms Maryanne Adams, Technical Adviser of Marshall Island to IMO and Chair of IMO subcommittee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers, Fernanda Millicay, PR of Argentina to the IMO, Jared Banks, US PR to the IMO, Ms. Hayat Al Yabis, APR of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Ms. Elizabeth Stewart, Editor of Embassy magazine London talked at the event.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


As China censors homegrown feminism, a feminist scholar from Japan is on its bestseller lists
'Kejobibi' hosts fish cooking competition
Growing interest in Karate among Bangladeshi girls
Prevent monsoon hair fall
PM's leadership for empowering women lauded at IMO
Importance of women's mental health and well being
AI-SAROSH to host workshop of AI's importance
Asian Games Hangzhou - Daraz empowers the next generation of South Asian female cricket athletes


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft