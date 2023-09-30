Le Reve's 14th anniversary celebration held

The month of September may not be synonymous with grand festivals, but for Le Reve, it's a time of immense joy and celebration.

Le Reve embarked on its journey in 2009, starting modestly in the Uttara area. Gradually, it expanded to become a significant shopping destinations such as Banashri, Dhanmondi, and many more. From there, it continued to spread its wings to Narayanganj, Sylhet, Khulna, Chittagong, Rajshahi. In 2017, Le Reve made its mark globally, reaching all the way to Singapore. Following that, it ventured into the ASEAN, Gulf, and Far West regions through its online portal. Step by step, crossing borders and continents, Le Reve has carved its name onto the global fashion stage. Fourteen years later, that dream has evolved into a vision.

Le Reve's Chief Executive Officer, Mannujan Nargis, shared, "After 14 consecutive years, Le Reve turns 15 September. With the invaluable experience, a strong sense of responsibility, and the unwavering support and love from our cherished customers and well-wishers, Le Reve's dream has transformed into a visionary journey. This year's theme is - 'From Dreams to Vision.' Our dream was to establish Le Reve as the foremost fusion-based fashion brand in the country. In 2017, that dream crossed our national borders and ventured into the international fashion arena. Today, Le Reve stands as a well-recognized name in ASEAN and Gulf countries. Our dreams have gradually matured into long-term visions."



