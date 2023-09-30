

Peswari Malai Kebab

* Full Cream 1 cup

* Yogurt 1 cup

* White peeper powder 2 tsp

* Oil 1 cup

* Salt to taste

* Milk powder 1/2 cup

* Nut pest 1/2 cup

* Boneless chicken breast 1 kg



Method:

1. Cut the chicken medium cubes.

2. Mix all spices together .

3. Then The chicken into medium cubes add into the marinade and coat each piece evenly.

4. Keep the marinated chicken in chiller fridge for 4 hours.

5. Take the kebab skewer and put it into grill. Cook both sides for 3 minits.

6. Serve with Paratha , vegetable, naan and salad.



