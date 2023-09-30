|
Peswari Malai Kebab

Ingredients:
* Full Cream 1 cup
* Yogurt 1 cup
* White peeper powder 2 tsp
* Oil 1 cup
* Salt to taste
* Milk powder 1/2 cup
* Nut pest 1/2 cup
* Boneless chicken breast 1 kg
Method:
1. Cut the chicken medium cubes.
2. Mix all spices together .
3. Then The chicken into medium cubes add into the marinade and coat each piece evenly.
4. Keep the marinated chicken in chiller fridge for 4 hours.
5. Take the kebab skewer and put it into grill. Cook both sides for 3 minits.
6. Serve with Paratha , vegetable, naan and salad.