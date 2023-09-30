Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Peswari Malai Kebab

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Chef Ponir Hossain, Owner Kebab Express Mirpur

Peswari Malai Kebab

Peswari Malai Kebab

Ingredients:
*    Full Cream 1 cup
*    Yogurt 1 cup
*    White peeper powder 2 tsp
*    Oil 1 cup
*    Garlic ginger pest 1/2 cup
*    Salt to taste
*    Milk powder 1/2 cup
*    Nut pest 1/2 cup
*    Boneless chicken breast 1 kg

Method:
1.    Cut the chicken medium cubes.
2.    Mix all spices together .
3.    Then The chicken into medium cubes add into the marinade and coat each piece evenly.
4.    Keep the marinated  chicken in chiller fridge for 4 hours.
5.    Take the kebab skewer and put it into grill. Cook both sides for 3 minits.
6.    Serve with Paratha , vegetable, naan and salad.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Smile brighter every day with Osstem Implant
Le Reve's 14th anniversary celebration held
Peswari Malai Kebab
Hariali Kebab
Travel to live a healthy life
Essential belongings to go out on Rainy Day
Chicken Toast
Prawn Cocktail


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft