Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:56 AM
Dengue: 15 more die, 2,950 hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Fifteen more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 958 this year.

During the period, 2,950 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 726 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,967 dengue patients, including 3,538 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 1,96,831 the DGHS statement said, adding:      

"This year, some 1,85,906 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients."

The authorities have recorded the highest number of dengue positive cases outside the capital in August this year, meaning the mosquito-borne disease gripped the entire country.

August witnessed 71,976 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since dengue outbreak began in 2000 in the country while 342 dengue-related deaths were reported in the current month, the DGHS statement said.

According to the health experts, the vector-borne disease hit Dhaka city in 2000 subsequently the dengue positive cases were detected in Dhaka city only.

But the dengue disease is changing its nature and it is gradually spreading across the country, they said, adding: "All 64 districts of the country have witnessed positive dengue cases."

As of September 27, the authorities recorded 73, 023 dengue positive cases while 350 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease during the same period.

The prevalence of dengue cases in Bangladesh has increased 10 times since last year and the deaths have increased almost thrice, according to a health expert. -Agencies




Dengue: 15 more die, 2,950 hospitalised
