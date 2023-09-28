Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cabinet Purchase body okays 10 proposals

Cost of river management near Padma Bridge raised to Tk 9585.34 crore

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase has approved 10 proposals including the one raising the cost of river management of Padma Multipurpose Bridge to Tk 877.53 crore. In this, including VAT and taxes, the cost of river management of Padma Bridge stands at Tk 9,585.34 crore.

The Cabinet Committee has approved this increase in expenditure in view of the proposal in the Bridge Division.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement held a meeting presided by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The approved the increase in the cost of river management of the Padma Bridge in view of the proposals of the Bridge Division.

In this regard, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Syed Mahbub Khan said that it was proposed to increase the cost of river management of the Padma Bridge by Tk 877.53 crore from the bridge division. The Cabinet approved it.

Sources said that the government has decided to increase the expenditure of Tk 270.22 crore for the development of infrastructure for the establishment of a Japanese economic zone in Araihazaar of Narayanganj.

Besides, permission has been given to spend Tk 296.50 crore in two packages for the construction of the important road development project of Keraniganj Upazila of Dhaka. Along with this, the Cabinet has approved the import of one cargo of LNG from the spot market at a cost of Tk 643.2 crore.

Syed Mahbub Khan said that the government will buy 120,000 tonnes of Urea fertilizer from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and a local company through a state contract. Of this, the government will buy 30,000 tonnes of urea fertilizer from the domestic company Kafco and 90,000 tonnes from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The Cabinet Committee has approved the purchase of this fertilizer at a cost of Tk 531 crore.

He said that the government has decided to increase the expenditure of Tk 270.22 crore for the development of infrastructure for the establishment of a Japanese economic zone in Araihazaar of Narayanganj. The Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement has approved the increase in this expenditure.

Besides, permission has been given to spend Tk 296.50 crore in two packages for the construction of the important road development project of Keraniganj Upazila of Dhaka. Along with this, the Cabinet Committee has approved the import of one cargo of LNG from the spot market at a cost of Tk 643.63 crore.

The meeting said the committee has approved the tariff for setting up three solar power plants in Dinajpur, Bandarban and Feni districts. Among these, permission was given to set up 200 MW (AC) solar power plants in Dinajpur's Barapukuria, 70 MW (AC) in Lama Upazila of Bandarban and 100 MW (AC) in Sonagazi Upazila of Feni.

The Cabinet Committee has approved the tariffs of these three solar power plants in view of the three proposals given by the Ministry of Power.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Holiday Notice
Dengue: 15 more die, 2,950 hospitalised
Cabinet Purchase body okays 10 proposals
BD-US ties extremely warm: FM
Rohingya refugees face new crisis as funding diminishes: UN
Dhaka City dwellers spend Tk 4,000 each per year: Study
Miladunnabi today
Ctg tourism industry poised to boom


Latest News
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Writers' guild leaders to meet on Hollywood studio offer
Trump absent again with stage set for second Republican debate
'I've never said I would play just 5 matches': Tamim Iqbal
HSC examinee dies as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
15 dengue patients die, 2,950 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Bangladesh doesn't bother about US visa sanctions: Quader
Hasan urges all to remain alert about misuse of information flow
Peninsula holds public speaking competition in Ctg on World Tourism Day
Newly elected MP Siddiqure Rahman Patwari takes oath
Most Read News
What are the after-effects of US visa policy?
BGC Trust University's 2nd convocation on Saturday
Three Bangladesh nationals killed in Saudi road mishap
3 to die for killing school boy in Rajbari
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Momen describes Bangladesh-US ties ‘outstandingly cordial’
BCB served legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad
Tigers leave Dhaka for India
At least 114 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno
Mentally disabled woman dies, 2 injured in Natore fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft