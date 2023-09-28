Cabinet Purchase body okays 10 proposals







The Cabinet Committee has approved this increase in expenditure in view of the proposal in the Bridge Division.



On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement held a meeting presided by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The approved the increase in the cost of river management of the Padma Bridge in view of the proposals of the Bridge Division.



In this regard, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Syed Mahbub Khan said that it was proposed to increase the cost of river management of the Padma Bridge by Tk 877.53 crore from the bridge division. The Cabinet approved it.



Sources said that the government has decided to increase the expenditure of Tk 270.22 crore for the development of infrastructure for the establishment of a Japanese economic zone in Araihazaar of Narayanganj.



Besides, permission has been given to spend Tk 296.50 crore in two packages for the construction of the important road development project of Keraniganj Upazila of Dhaka. Along with this, the Cabinet has approved the import of one cargo of LNG from the spot market at a cost of Tk 643.2 crore.



Syed Mahbub Khan said that the government will buy 120,000 tonnes of Urea fertilizer from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and a local company through a state contract. Of this, the government will buy 30,000 tonnes of urea fertilizer from the domestic company Kafco and 90,000 tonnes from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.



The Cabinet Committee has approved the purchase of this fertilizer at a cost of Tk 531 crore.



He said that the government has decided to increase the expenditure of Tk 270.22 crore for the development of infrastructure for the establishment of a Japanese economic zone in Araihazaar of Narayanganj. The Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement has approved the increase in this expenditure.



Besides, permission has been given to spend Tk 296.50 crore in two packages for the construction of the important road development project of Keraniganj Upazila of Dhaka. Along with this, the Cabinet Committee has approved the import of one cargo of LNG from the spot market at a cost of Tk 643.63 crore.



The meeting said the committee has approved the tariff for setting up three solar power plants in Dinajpur, Bandarban and Feni districts. Among these, permission was given to set up 200 MW (AC) solar power plants in Dinajpur's Barapukuria, 70 MW (AC) in Lama Upazila of Bandarban and 100 MW (AC) in Sonagazi Upazila of Feni.



The Cabinet Committee has approved the tariffs of these three solar power plants in view of the three proposals given by the Ministry of Power.

