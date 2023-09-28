Video
Rohingya refugees face new crisis as funding diminishes: UN

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Diplomatic Correspondent

UN spokesman has said that Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, now face a dire situation as aid funding diminishes.

"The Rohingya, who have faced repeated climate shocks since their exodus from Myanmar seven years ago, now face hunger, deepening their vulnerabilities," said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, according to an UN release.

He said the funding shortfalls have resulted in a cut in the Rohingya's full ration of 12 US dollars to 10 dollars per person per month in March and then to 8 dollars in June.

Dujarric said the World Food Programme (WFP) reports that cut in donor funding have forced the agency to reduce its life-saving assistance for the entire Rohingya population in Cox's Bazar.

The WFP said that with the current cash allowance, the Rohingya have less than 9 cents for each meal and "are being pushed over the edge."

"WFP is urging donors to step up now to support them in restoring full rations and keeping critical humanitarian operations intact until the Rohingya repatriation," the spokesman told a regular press briefing. "WFP needs another 175 million dollars to provide the Rohingya with a full ration through December 2024."

The UN Population Fund said Cox's Bazar is the largest refugee camp in the world, with a population of almost 1.0 million Rohingya.



