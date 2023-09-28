Ctg tourism industry poised to boom







The port city, Chattogram, sea beach town Cox's Bazar and three hilly districts have a lot of tourists spots including Patenga Sea Beach, Parki Sea Beach, artificial Foy's Lake and the distant areas in Cox's Bazar Sea Beach, Saint Martin's Island and a vast tract of land in hilly districts of Banderban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Kaptai Lake.



Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation sources said that the numbers of visitors have been increasing day by day. Moreover, the Karnaphuli Tunnel and rail line to Cox's Bazar are certain to add a new dimension

The government and the private tourist organisations have introduced ships to carry tourists to Saint Martin's Island from the land.



Besides, a weeklong beach carnival and tourism fair has begun in Cox's Bazar with colourful processions and various cultural events on Wednesday on the ocassion of the World Tourism Day. The district administration has designed an array of programmes to highlight the world's longest sea beach, with Bashundhara Group serving as the title sponsor for the national-level festivities.



According to organisers, different programmes including circus, beach bike rally, cultural events, fireworks, road show, seminar, kite festival, magic show, fire spinning, surfing, beach marathon, beach volleyball and concert will be held during the weeklong fair which will continue till October 3.

This initiative aims to promote Cox's Bazar on the world stage and boost the tourism industry in the area, according to the organizers.



Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar has been adorned for the tourism fair and beach carnival. Hotels, motels, restaurants, and tourism-related businesses have prepared various special offers. For the tourism fair and beach carnival, a stage and over two hundred stalls have been set up. Additionally, various discounts and special offers will be available at hotels, restaurants, and other tourism-related establishments.



These picturesque tourist spots in the districts can attract a huge numbers of people from home and abroad just giving a tourism shape. Usually during the long holiday in the country, a huge numbers of tourists from different parts of the country thronged at the tourist town of Cox's Bazar and different places of Chattogram and Chattogram Hill Tracts. The sea beach town buzzes with innumerable tourists. The hotels, guest houses, resorts, even the private guest houses of the local people could not accommodate such a large numbers of holiday makers.



Places of visit in Chittagong include; Court Building, Chandanpura Mosque, Foy's Lake, World War II Cemetery, Patenga Beach, Ethnological Museum, Shrine of Shah Amanat, Zia Museum, and Hilly districts of Banderban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Kaptai lake. Of them some spots are worth mentionable. The World War II Cemetery is a well-preserved cemetery at quiet and picturesque place where buried over 700 soldiers from Commonwealth countries -- British, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, India, Myanmar, East and West Africa, The Netherlands and Japan who laid down their lives.



Foy's Lake is set amidst panoramic surroundings, an ideal spot for outings and picnics is thronged by thousands of visitors. This Lake has been created in the natural environment in 1924 by the initiative of the then Assam-Bengal Railway. This lake has been created by building a dam based on a plan by an English Engineer Mr. Foy. The pictureque of the Foy's lake is endowed with valleys and hills. The total area of the lake is 3336.61 acres of land, of which 48.75 acres are water bodies. The Railway authority acquired the lake area on early of the last century. Then civil engineer Foy, created the lake by erecting an embankment there. Since then it was known as Foy's lake. The picturesque artificial Foy's Lake created for supply of water to the Central Railway building and the Railway colonies in Chattogram has now been turned into an entertainment park buzzing with a huge numbers of visitors daily.



Ethnological Museum is a unique treasure house of variety of tribal culture and heritage of Bangladesh which was established in the first half of nineteen sixties. The museum contains four galleries and a small hall. This museum located in Agrabad is a treasure-house of a variety of tribal culture and heritage of Bangladesh. Patenga Beach is a sandy beach at the meeting place of the roaring sea and the river Karnaphuli. Patenga beach is about 22 km. from Chattogram and is approachable by motor. On the way to the beach one passes the Patenga Airport. Another ideal picnic spot is the Fouzdarhat Sea Beach about 16 km. from Chattogram. The Hill Tracts are divided into four valleys surrounded by the Feni, Karnaphuli, Sangu (Sankhu) and Matamuhuri rivers and their tributaries. The ranges or hills of the Hill Tracts rise steeply thus looking far more impressive than what their height would imply and extend in long narrow ridges. The highest peaks on the northern side are -- Thangnang, Langliang and Khantiang while those on the southern side are Ramu, Taung, Keekradang, Tahjindong (4632 ft, highest in Bangladesh), Mowdok Mual, Rang Tlang and Mowdok Tlang. Famous Kaptai Lake, the largest "man-made" lake, spreading over 680 sq. km. of crystal-clean water flanked by hills and evergreen forests lies in the Rangamati Hill District. The lake was formed when the Karnaphuli river dam was built for the purpose of hydroelectric power project at Kaptai. The lake is full of fish and provides facilities for cruising, swimming and skiing. There are also facilities for angling and short trip by Sampan, local name for country boats. The valleys of the Hill Tracts are covered with thick planted forests.



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 27: The greater Chattogram has a prospect in booming tourism industry. Just with the opening of Karnaphuli Tunnel and rail line from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar, tourism industry will flourish in the locality, tourism experts opined.The port city, Chattogram, sea beach town Cox's Bazar and three hilly districts have a lot of tourists spots including Patenga Sea Beach, Parki Sea Beach, artificial Foy's Lake and the distant areas in Cox's Bazar Sea Beach, Saint Martin's Island and a vast tract of land in hilly districts of Banderban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Kaptai Lake.Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation sources said that the numbers of visitors have been increasing day by day. Moreover, the Karnaphuli Tunnel and rail line to Cox's Bazar are certain to add a new dimensionin the tourism sector of greater Chattogram attracting the huge tourists from home and abroad.The government and the private tourist organisations have introduced ships to carry tourists to Saint Martin's Island from the land.Besides, a weeklong beach carnival and tourism fair has begun in Cox's Bazar with colourful processions and various cultural events on Wednesday on the ocassion of the World Tourism Day. The district administration has designed an array of programmes to highlight the world's longest sea beach, with Bashundhara Group serving as the title sponsor for the national-level festivities.According to organisers, different programmes including circus, beach bike rally, cultural events, fireworks, road show, seminar, kite festival, magic show, fire spinning, surfing, beach marathon, beach volleyball and concert will be held during the weeklong fair which will continue till October 3.This initiative aims to promote Cox's Bazar on the world stage and boost the tourism industry in the area, according to the organizers.Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar has been adorned for the tourism fair and beach carnival. Hotels, motels, restaurants, and tourism-related businesses have prepared various special offers. For the tourism fair and beach carnival, a stage and over two hundred stalls have been set up. Additionally, various discounts and special offers will be available at hotels, restaurants, and other tourism-related establishments.These picturesque tourist spots in the districts can attract a huge numbers of people from home and abroad just giving a tourism shape. Usually during the long holiday in the country, a huge numbers of tourists from different parts of the country thronged at the tourist town of Cox's Bazar and different places of Chattogram and Chattogram Hill Tracts. The sea beach town buzzes with innumerable tourists. The hotels, guest houses, resorts, even the private guest houses of the local people could not accommodate such a large numbers of holiday makers.Places of visit in Chittagong include; Court Building, Chandanpura Mosque, Foy's Lake, World War II Cemetery, Patenga Beach, Ethnological Museum, Shrine of Shah Amanat, Zia Museum, and Hilly districts of Banderban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Kaptai lake. Of them some spots are worth mentionable. The World War II Cemetery is a well-preserved cemetery at quiet and picturesque place where buried over 700 soldiers from Commonwealth countries -- British, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, India, Myanmar, East and West Africa, The Netherlands and Japan who laid down their lives.Foy's Lake is set amidst panoramic surroundings, an ideal spot for outings and picnics is thronged by thousands of visitors. This Lake has been created in the natural environment in 1924 by the initiative of the then Assam-Bengal Railway. This lake has been created by building a dam based on a plan by an English Engineer Mr. Foy. The pictureque of the Foy's lake is endowed with valleys and hills. The total area of the lake is 3336.61 acres of land, of which 48.75 acres are water bodies. The Railway authority acquired the lake area on early of the last century. Then civil engineer Foy, created the lake by erecting an embankment there. Since then it was known as Foy's lake. The picturesque artificial Foy's Lake created for supply of water to the Central Railway building and the Railway colonies in Chattogram has now been turned into an entertainment park buzzing with a huge numbers of visitors daily.Ethnological Museum is a unique treasure house of variety of tribal culture and heritage of Bangladesh which was established in the first half of nineteen sixties. The museum contains four galleries and a small hall. This museum located in Agrabad is a treasure-house of a variety of tribal culture and heritage of Bangladesh. Patenga Beach is a sandy beach at the meeting place of the roaring sea and the river Karnaphuli. Patenga beach is about 22 km. from Chattogram and is approachable by motor. On the way to the beach one passes the Patenga Airport. Another ideal picnic spot is the Fouzdarhat Sea Beach about 16 km. from Chattogram. The Hill Tracts are divided into four valleys surrounded by the Feni, Karnaphuli, Sangu (Sankhu) and Matamuhuri rivers and their tributaries. The ranges or hills of the Hill Tracts rise steeply thus looking far more impressive than what their height would imply and extend in long narrow ridges. The highest peaks on the northern side are -- Thangnang, Langliang and Khantiang while those on the southern side are Ramu, Taung, Keekradang, Tahjindong (4632 ft, highest in Bangladesh), Mowdok Mual, Rang Tlang and Mowdok Tlang. Famous Kaptai Lake, the largest "man-made" lake, spreading over 680 sq. km. of crystal-clean water flanked by hills and evergreen forests lies in the Rangamati Hill District. The lake was formed when the Karnaphuli river dam was built for the purpose of hydroelectric power project at Kaptai. The lake is full of fish and provides facilities for cruising, swimming and skiing. There are also facilities for angling and short trip by Sampan, local name for country boats. The valleys of the Hill Tracts are covered with thick planted forests.