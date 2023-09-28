

Sheikh Hasina's 77th birthday today



Sheikh Hasina, the eldest among five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28, 1947.



The Prime Minister is now in the USA where she addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly besides attending a host of other events.

AL and its affiliated and likeminded organisations will celebrate her birthday through various programmes focusing on her life, works and successes she achieved at home and abroad.



Doa, milad and special prayers will be held in the capital and elsewhere in the country to mark her birthday.



The doa and milad will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and all other mosques throughout the country after Zohr prayer, while special prayers will be offered at different temples, churches and pagodas.



AL will organise a doa-mahfil at its central office in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue after the Asr prayer to mark the day.



Besides, special prayers will be arranged at Merul Badda Buddhist Monastery and Mirpur Baptist Church at 9:00 am, and Dhakeshwari Temple at 11:00 am on Thursday. AL central leaders will be in the programmes, said a press release from the party on Wednesday.



AL will arrange a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city on Friday afternoon on the occasion. AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain will preside over the discussion.



PM Hasina assumed office on 7 January, 2019, for the fourth time and third time in a row after her party-led grand alliance won the 11th general election held on December 30, 2018.



She served as the Prime Minister for the first time in 1996-2001, second term in 2009-2013, and the third term in 2014-2018. Hasina served as the Leader of Opposition thrice.



Hasina spent much of her childhood in her birthplace Tungipara in Gopalganj district. When Bangabandhu was elected a legislator, his family moved to Dhaka in 1954. In 1954, Bangabandhu was a minister in the United Front government of which Awami League was a leading partner. Sheikh Hasina graduated from the University of Dhaka in 1973.



Having a chequered political career, Sheikh Hasina was elected VicePresident of the Students Union of Eden College, as a candidate of Chhatra League.



Later, she served as General Secretary and then as President of the college unit of the Chhatra League. She was also a member of the Chhatra League at Dhaka University and became the General Secretary of the Rokeya Hall unit. She actively participated in all mass movements during her student days.



Bangabandhu, along with most of his family memers, was brutally assassinated on the fateful night of August 15, 1975. Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived the carnage as they were in Germany at that time.



Sheikh Hasina was unanimously elected as the President of Bangladesh Awami League in 1981 in her absence while she was in exile. She returned home on May 17, 1981, ending her six years' exile.



She faced the wrath of the then rulers on her return as she launched a movement to restore democracy in the country. Sheikh Hasina was detained time and again, and survived at least 22 attempts on her life.

