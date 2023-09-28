1137 dev videos up on social media marking PM's 77th birthday







Through these video contents on social media, it has been possible to separately present a true picture of the overall development done under various sectors and ministries of the government.



While talking to the Daily Observer, Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alom Sarkar said that these videos have been published to celebrate the 77th Birthday of HPM Hasina on Thursday.

These video contents also have real pictures and statistical presentations of the phenomenal progress achieved in the country under the leadership of Hasina in last 14 years.



Under the leadership of Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alom Sarkar, Information and Communication Technology Secretary of Bangladesh Awami Juba League Md Shamshul Alam Anik and ASM Raisul Hasan Soheb, a former member of Bangladesh Awami League's Labour and Manpower Sub-Committee, spontaneously created these large number of video contents.



"These video contents will be open source on web sites and social media. Those who need it can use these contents for any positive work," said ABM Sarwar-e-Alom Sarkar.



The other two members of the initiative are Shamchul Alam Anik and ASM Raisul Hasan Soheb said that their efforts will be worthwhile only if the leaders and workers at different levels of Awami League and the general public benefit from this collected information in various ways.



These videos will be available at:

https://www.facebook.com/e.albd?mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://x.com/vote_for_al?s=11&t=NNcHjJIfeNrOhIng9JCjHA

https://youtube.com/@voteforawamileague?si=s8L5ly4lSQNFvQYm

and https://voteforawamileague.org/

