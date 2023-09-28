Krishak League to hold a grand farmers' rally in city on Saturday







Krishak League President Agriculturist Shamir Chanda confirmed it to the Daily Observer on Wednesday.



He said that farmers' mass gathering will be held in front of the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on September 30.

According to the party sources, top leaders of AL and others allied organizations will participate in the stage of Krishak League. AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will be the chief guest of the rally and Krishak League President Shamir Chanda will chair it.



There will be a sitting arrangement for 25 thousand farmer leaders from across the country to sit in the front rows of the rally. A team of 50 doctors will be standby to provide immediate treatment to the rally participants. Besides, there will be 12,000 volunteers and a team consist of 25 volunteers will ready for each upazila, said Krishak League sources.



Krishak League President Shamir Chanda said, "The gigantic farmers' rally is being organized in memory of the farmers killed by the BNP-Jamaat alliance government in 1995 and 2004. This is the first general meeting as part of the programme of Awami League. About three lakh farmers from all over the country will participate in the grand gathering."



He also said, "Total 71 preparatory meetings have been held at the district-upazila level to make the grand rally a success. Hundreds of meetings have been held online."



Earlier, after a joint meeting at the AL President's Dhanmondi political office on September 19, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AL's Joint General Secretary, said that the farmers' rally will be held at 2:30 pm on September 30 at the initiative of Krishak League.



