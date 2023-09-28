Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Six Ansar-al-Islam members put on 2-day remand

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed six members, including a key leader of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, on a two-day remand each.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chawdhury passed the order, said GRO Md Jalal Uddin on Wednesday.

Remanded Ansar al-Islam men are: Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury alias Abu Masrur, 50, chief of Dawah wing of the outfit's Dhaka region; Sheikh Ashiqur Rahman alias Abu Afifa, 49; Sadi Md Zulkarnain, 35; Kamrul Hasan Sabbir, 40; Masum Rana alias Masum Billah, 26; and Saieed M Rizvi, 35.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the six members of  Ansar Al Islam  from different areas of the capital.

Members of RAB-1 and Directorate General of Forces  Intelligence (DGFI) in a joint operation arrested them from the city's Uttara, Banani, Banasree, and Jatrabari areas on Monday night.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Six Ansar-al-Islam members put on 2-day remand
BD exports fish worth TK 5,000cr annually
Legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad
US visa restriction a shame, says Fakhrul
BNP will be resisted on streets: Quader
Prez for joint efforts to continue country’s dev
President in Pabna on a 3-day visit
Disconnect illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis: JS body


Latest News
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Writers' guild leaders to meet on Hollywood studio offer
Trump absent again with stage set for second Republican debate
'I've never said I would play just 5 matches': Tamim Iqbal
HSC examinee dies as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
15 dengue patients die, 2,950 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Bangladesh doesn't bother about US visa sanctions: Quader
Hasan urges all to remain alert about misuse of information flow
Peninsula holds public speaking competition in Ctg on World Tourism Day
Newly elected MP Siddiqure Rahman Patwari takes oath
Most Read News
What are the after-effects of US visa policy?
BGC Trust University's 2nd convocation on Saturday
Three Bangladesh nationals killed in Saudi road mishap
3 to die for killing school boy in Rajbari
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Momen describes Bangladesh-US ties ‘outstandingly cordial’
BCB served legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad
Tigers leave Dhaka for India
At least 114 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno
Mentally disabled woman dies, 2 injured in Natore fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft