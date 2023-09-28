Six Ansar-al-Islam members put on 2-day remand







Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chawdhury passed the order, said GRO Md Jalal Uddin on Wednesday.



Remanded Ansar al-Islam men are: Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury alias Abu Masrur, 50, chief of Dawah wing of the outfit's Dhaka region; Sheikh Ashiqur Rahman alias Abu Afifa, 49; Sadi Md Zulkarnain, 35; Kamrul Hasan Sabbir, 40; Masum Rana alias Masum Billah, 26; and Saieed M Rizvi, 35.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the six members of Ansar Al Islam from different areas of the capital.



Members of RAB-1 and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) in a joint operation arrested them from the city's Uttara, Banani, Banasree, and Jatrabari areas on Monday night.

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed six members, including a key leader of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, on a two-day remand each.Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chawdhury passed the order, said GRO Md Jalal Uddin on Wednesday.Remanded Ansar al-Islam men are: Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury alias Abu Masrur, 50, chief of Dawah wing of the outfit's Dhaka region; Sheikh Ashiqur Rahman alias Abu Afifa, 49; Sadi Md Zulkarnain, 35; Kamrul Hasan Sabbir, 40; Masum Rana alias Masum Billah, 26; and Saieed M Rizvi, 35.Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the six members of Ansar Al Islam from different areas of the capital.Members of RAB-1 and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) in a joint operation arrested them from the city's Uttara, Banani, Banasree, and Jatrabari areas on Monday night.