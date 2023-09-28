Video
BD exports fish worth TK 5,000cr annually

Fisheries Dept Automated Export Import e Certification Launched

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh's earnings from fish exports have declined to one third from 2013-14 as domestic demand increased by two thirds.

Due to competitive price and lack of interest in exporting fish due to various complications, the situation has arisen.

Director General of Fisheries Khandaker Mahbubul Haque said on Wednesday that even after earnings from fish exports declined, the fisheries sector took the fourth position in export earnings, with around Tk5,000 crore earned annually.

Inaugurating the "Automation of Export-Import e-Certification and Lab Information Management System" at a city hotel, he said, under the system, the Department of Fisheries (DoF) will provide some 20 online services to the exporters and importers in the sector.

Automated issuance of twenty certificates and licenses to facilitate the international trade of fish and fishery products, ensures food safety and quality, and expedites the processes and procedures at DoF's quality control laboratories.

Introduction of automated e-Certification System and Lab Information Management System signifies  a leap towards transparency, cost-effectiveness, and  in providing timely services in domestic and international trade of fish and fishery products, according to the organisers.

The DoF under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project (BTF) under the Commerce Ministry launched two IT initiatives.

Speaking as chief guest, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said, "The government gives the utmost importance to production and export of high-quality fish and fishery products and assures food safety. By automating processes to issue certificates and licenses, businesses will benefit greatly, and the country will be able to meet the export target."



