Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

A legal notice was served on Wednesday requesting the Bangladesh Cricket Board authority to release Chandika Hathurusingha from the post of head coach of Bangladesh cricket team and include opener Tamim Iqbal in the World Cup squad.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Al Mamun Russell sent the legal notice on behalf of Abdullah Al Mahmud, General Secretary of Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Group.

It was mentioned in the notice that head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is an ineligible coach who has been expelled from his country. Who played 35 matches in his ODI career and averaged just 20.90.

 Before becoming the coach of our country, no country appointed him as a full-fledged coach.
 
The notice also said that although BCB made him as the head coach of BCB to save the interests of the commission and to end the cricket in the country.

Chandika Hathurusingha has thrown away senior players since becoming coach. His leadership this year has seen 5 ODI series defeats in all but Ireland and lastly defeats at home to England, Afghanistan and New Zealand, the notice said.

According to the notice, Tamim Iqbal is Bangladesh's highest run scorer in ODIs and the second most experienced player in number of matches. But, Tamim has not been included in to the Bangladesh World Cup team due to the conspiracy.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Six Ansar-al-Islam members put on 2-day remand
BD exports fish worth TK 5,000cr annually
Legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad
US visa restriction a shame, says Fakhrul
BNP will be resisted on streets: Quader
Prez for joint efforts to continue country’s dev
President in Pabna on a 3-day visit
Disconnect illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis: JS body


Latest News
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Writers' guild leaders to meet on Hollywood studio offer
Trump absent again with stage set for second Republican debate
'I've never said I would play just 5 matches': Tamim Iqbal
HSC examinee dies as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
15 dengue patients die, 2,950 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Bangladesh doesn't bother about US visa sanctions: Quader
Hasan urges all to remain alert about misuse of information flow
Peninsula holds public speaking competition in Ctg on World Tourism Day
Newly elected MP Siddiqure Rahman Patwari takes oath
Most Read News
What are the after-effects of US visa policy?
BGC Trust University's 2nd convocation on Saturday
Three Bangladesh nationals killed in Saudi road mishap
3 to die for killing school boy in Rajbari
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Momen describes Bangladesh-US ties ‘outstandingly cordial’
BCB served legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad
Tigers leave Dhaka for India
At least 114 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno
Mentally disabled woman dies, 2 injured in Natore fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], adverti[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft