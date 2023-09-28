Legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad







Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Al Mamun Russell sent the legal notice on behalf of Abdullah Al Mahmud, General Secretary of Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Group.



It was mentioned in the notice that head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is an ineligible coach who has been expelled from his country. Who played 35 matches in his ODI career and averaged just 20.90.

Before becoming the coach of our country, no country appointed him as a full-fledged coach.



The notice also said that although BCB made him as the head coach of BCB to save the interests of the commission and to end the cricket in the country.



Chandika Hathurusingha has thrown away senior players since becoming coach. His leadership this year has seen 5 ODI series defeats in all but Ireland and lastly defeats at home to England, Afghanistan and New Zealand, the notice said.



According to the notice, Tamim Iqbal is Bangladesh's highest run scorer in ODIs and the second most experienced player in number of matches. But, Tamim has not been included in to the Bangladesh World Cup team due to the conspiracy.

