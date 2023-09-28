US visa restriction a shame, says Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said, "US visa restriction on Bangladesh is not a matter of joy, rather a shame."



He said it while addressing a discussion meeting at the Abdus Salam Hall of the Jatiya Press Club marking the 7th death anniversary of the late brigadier general Asm Hannan Shah.





"We are in a very terrible situation because in this visa policy, our journalists will also be included. So not only BNP on the edge of the ditch, this crisis is for the entire nation at one time the existence of the entire nation will be in danger," he added.



Fakhrul said, "Everything depends on the next few days whether we can bring back independent, sovereignty of our country, whether I will have democratic rights or whether I can elect my representative as per my choice."



"People have made a decision. People want free and fair elections under a neutral government with the participation of all parties. They don't want any alternative to these," he added.



Fakhrul said, "We have been on the streets for almost a year, 22 of our young leaders have been killed by police on the streets, we have had numerous cases, we have been jailed many times. We are fulfilling our responsibility as a political party."



Fakhrul said, "We people of Bangladesh fought not only to get land or map, but we wanted to establish a state system, where there will be right to speak, right to organize various organizations."



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said, "US visa restriction on Bangladesh is not a matter of joy, rather a shame."He said it while addressing a discussion meeting at the Abdus Salam Hall of the Jatiya Press Club marking the 7th death anniversary of the late brigadier general Asm Hannan Shah.He said, "Why this nation has to go through this? There are so many people who are very happy. It's not matter of joy, it's a matter of shame.""We are in a very terrible situation because in this visa policy, our journalists will also be included. So not only BNP on the edge of the ditch, this crisis is for the entire nation at one time the existence of the entire nation will be in danger," he added.Fakhrul said, "Everything depends on the next few days whether we can bring back independent, sovereignty of our country, whether I will have democratic rights or whether I can elect my representative as per my choice.""People have made a decision. People want free and fair elections under a neutral government with the participation of all parties. They don't want any alternative to these," he added.Fakhrul said, "We have been on the streets for almost a year, 22 of our young leaders have been killed by police on the streets, we have had numerous cases, we have been jailed many times. We are fulfilling our responsibility as a political party."Fakhrul said, "We people of Bangladesh fought not only to get land or map, but we wanted to establish a state system, where there will be right to speak, right to organize various organizations."