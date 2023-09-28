Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US visa restriction a shame, says Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said, "US visa restriction on Bangladesh is not a matter of joy, rather a shame."

He said it while addressing a discussion meeting at the Abdus Salam Hall of the Jatiya Press Club marking the 7th death anniversary of the late brigadier general Asm Hannan Shah.
He said, "Why this nation has to go through this? There are so many people who are very happy. It's not matter of joy, it's a matter of shame."

"We are in a very terrible situation because in this visa policy, our journalists will also be included. So not only BNP on the edge of the ditch, this crisis is for the entire nation at one time the existence of the entire nation will be in danger," he added.

Fakhrul said, "Everything depends on the next few days whether we can bring back independent, sovereignty of our country, whether I will have democratic rights or whether I can elect my representative as per my choice."

"People have made a decision. People want free and fair elections under a neutral government with the participation of all parties. They don't want any alternative to these," he added.

Fakhrul said, "We have been on the streets for almost a year, 22 of our young leaders have been killed by police on the streets, we have had numerous cases, we have been jailed many times. We are fulfilling our responsibility as a political party."  

Fakhrul said, "We people of Bangladesh fought not only to get land or map, but we wanted to establish a state system, where there will be right to speak, right to organize various organizations."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Six Ansar-al-Islam members put on 2-day remand
BD exports fish worth TK 5,000cr annually
Legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad
US visa restriction a shame, says Fakhrul
BNP will be resisted on streets: Quader
Prez for joint efforts to continue country’s dev
President in Pabna on a 3-day visit
Disconnect illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis: JS body


Latest News
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Writers' guild leaders to meet on Hollywood studio offer
Trump absent again with stage set for second Republican debate
'I've never said I would play just 5 matches': Tamim Iqbal
HSC examinee dies as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
15 dengue patients die, 2,950 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Bangladesh doesn't bother about US visa sanctions: Quader
Hasan urges all to remain alert about misuse of information flow
Peninsula holds public speaking competition in Ctg on World Tourism Day
Newly elected MP Siddiqure Rahman Patwari takes oath
Most Read News
What are the after-effects of US visa policy?
BGC Trust University's 2nd convocation on Saturday
Three Bangladesh nationals killed in Saudi road mishap
3 to die for killing school boy in Rajbari
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Momen describes Bangladesh-US ties ‘outstandingly cordial’
BCB served legal notice to include Tamim in WC squad
Tigers leave Dhaka for India
At least 114 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno
Mentally disabled woman dies, 2 injured in Natore fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft