Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:54 AM
BNP will be resisted on streets: Quader

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said, "Anti-liberation forces like BNP will be resisted on the streets. No matter what the conspiracy is going on, Sheikh Hasina will assume the state power again with the people's mandate."

He said these while addressing as chief guest at the peace and development rally organized by Gazipur city AL at Tongi Safiuddin Sarkar Academy and College ground.

AL leaders and activists will resist them (BNP men) on the streets and BNP's dream of going to the state power capitalizing their foreigner masters will never be fulfilled, he added.

Quader said, "There will be no benefit by staging agitation because BNP is in fighting in their own house. They are doing fake movements, their October, One-point, Twenty-seven points and Twenty-two points all are fake."

He also said, "The game will be played against corruption, against stealing votes, against Hawa Bhaban and against Tariq Rahman."

AL General Secretary said, "Sheikh Hasina has kindly, showing greatness, kept Khaleda Zia at home and arranged treatment. But Mirza Fakhrul gave ultimatum of 48 hours. They could not do a movement of 48 minutes for Khaleda Zia."

"BNP will destroy the country if it comes to power. Therefore, to maintain development, Sheikh Hasina must be kept in power," he added.



