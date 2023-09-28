Video
Home Back Page

President in Pabna on a 3-day visit

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Sept 27: President Mohammed Sahabuddin arrived in Pabna on Wednesday on a three-day visit.
A helicopter carrying the President landed at Martyred Advocate Amin Uddin Stadium in the district town.

Later, he was taken to the Pabna Circuit House where he will stay. He was given a Guard of Honour.
President Sahabuddin will spend the night at the Circuit House.

Later, he will lay the foundation stone of the 500-bed Pabna Medical College Hospital.

On September 28, he will leave for Santhia, to attend  boat race to mark Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday. After the event, he will leave for Pabna district town  and spend the night at Circuit House.

After receiving the guard of honour at Pabna Circuit House on September 29, he will arrive at the helipad at Pabna Stadium and leave for the capital, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asaduzzaman told the Daily Observer.

An elaborate programme has been taken at Santhia to celebrate 77th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The boat race will take place on the Ichamati River,  from Konabaria to Boyailmari.




