RUET holds freshers’ orientation ceremony

Dean of Electronics and Computer Engineering Faculty Prof Rabiul Islam, Dean of Civil Engineering Faculty Prof Niamul Bari, Applied Science and Human Faculty Dean Prof Sazzad Hossain, Students Welfare Director Prof Rabiul Awal and Mechanical Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Muhammad Rokonuzzaman talked about academic ordinance, disciplinary rules and different other education and research activities. RAJSHAHI, Sept 27: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) authority held a freshers' orientation for the newly-admitted first-year (honours) students under 2022-2023 academic session amid festivity and fanfare on Wednesday.The orientation for the students of different departments was held at the central auditorium.Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Jahangir Alam welcomed the students with flower sticks wishing them every success at the campus.A documentary on education, research and co-curricular activities of the RUET was screened in the initial stage of the orientation.Dean of Electronics and Computer Engineering Faculty Prof Rabiul Islam, Dean of Civil Engineering Faculty Prof Niamul Bari, Applied Science and Human Faculty Dean Prof Sazzad Hossain, Students Welfare Director Prof Rabiul Awal and Mechanical Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Muhammad Rokonuzzaman talked about academic ordinance, disciplinary rules and different other education and research activities.Inspiring the students, the VC urged them to take pleasure in the student life with a bit of care. "The purpose of education is to acquire knowledge from reality and to utilize it for mankind," he added. �BSS