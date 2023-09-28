JCD leader held for ‘offensive FB post’ in Gazipur





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) from Gazipur's Sripur upazila early Tuesday for an 'offensive Facebook post' on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and French President Emmanuel Macron.The arrestee was Kaifi Shikdar alias Mimi, 25, joint convener of Gouranadi College unit Chhatra Dal in Barishal district and son of Abul Shikdar of Barishal district.Tipped off, a joint team of Rab-2 and Rab-14 conducted a drive in Boroipara Bus Stand in Sripur upazila and arrested him around 5:30 am.Kaifi uploaded an offensive image of PM Hasina and French President Emmanuel on his Facebook page on September 12.The post went viral and created anger among the people of the country, said Rab.A case was filed with Gouranadi Police Station in Barishal. �UNB