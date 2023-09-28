2 killed in road mishap in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 27: Two youths were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a motorcycle in Komol Munsir Hat area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway under Patiya upazila here Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Azizur Rahman Khokon, 24, son of late Ahmedur Rahman, hailed from Patiya upazila and Syed Alam,23, son of late Syed Murad hailed from Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar district.

The accident took place around 11 am when the high-speed passenger bus of Eagle Paribahan from Chattogram collided head-on with the motorcycle in the area, leaving the two bike riders injured critically. �BSS



