Remain alert to misuse of information flow: Hasan





"Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina herself and her government believe in the free flow of information. Flow of information ensures the right of access to the information. And it integrates democracy, multidimensional society and democratic state systems," he said.

The minister was addressing a discussion organised by the Information Commission marking the International Day for Universal Access to Information 2023 at its auditorium in city's Agargaon.

The theme of the year is 'The importance of the online space for access to information'.

Dr Hasan said the present government has passed the right to information act and the country has turned into 'Digital Bangladesh'. This is the reality, he added.

He said these issues will have to be published more widely in the mass media, and then no one can do this.

About non-government organisations (NGO), the information minister said some NGOs give knowledge to the nation from time to time. But it is necessary to know from where and how much funds they get.

He said it is not appropriate to go to the government office only to get information through debt or other means and bring it to the media only to make the government questionable.

About the civil society, Dr Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said the society plays a pivotal role. But it is also necessary to know that whose interests are being protected by those who collect money from various sources, whether they are protecting the interests of the nation or those from whom they are receiving money and donations, he continued.

He said the social platforms have been expanded in the last one decade and the whole canvas of the globe has been changed. The habit of people has also changed, he said, adding that about more than eight crore people are using social media in the country. He said the social platform has also a negative side as it creates instability in the state and society through spreading rumour, fake news and intentional news. �BSS



