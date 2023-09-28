Video
Students should develop their honesty, humanity: KUET VC

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

KHULNA, Sept 27: Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Prof Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder on Wednesday said, 'Side by side with their study, students should develop their honesty and humanity in mind from now. It doesn't matter how many degrees you get. If you are not an honest man, people will not give you honour'.
"The rules and regulations of the university and the country must be followed and the culture must be embraced, " he said while speaking at an orientation program for the newly admitted students of 1st year BSC Engineering of BURP and BARC courses under 2022-2023 session at the conference room of the university here as chief guest.
Among others, Dean of the Department of Civil Engineering Prof Md Saiful Islam, Dean of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department Md. Shahjahan, Dean of the Department of Mechanical Engineering Md. Sahidul Islam and the Director of the University Student Welfare Prof Dr Md. Abdul Matin, also spoke on the occasion.
Registrar of the university Engineer Md. Anisur Rahman Bhuiya delivered the welcome speech at the function.
Later, the chief guest inaugurated digital library card and university e-mail ID at the event.
Directors, Assistant Directors, Hall Provosts, members of the Academic Council, Heads of different Departments and fresher students were present on the occasion.
Besides, all the departments of the university also organized individual department wise orientation programmes with the students admitted to their departments separately.     �BSS



