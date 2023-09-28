Video
Registration for JU registered graduate begins on Oct 1

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
JU Correspondent

Online registration of registered graduate of Jahangirnagar University to hold the upcoming registered graduate representative election will begin on October 1.
This information was confirmed in a circular signed by Deputy Registrar (Academic) and Head of the Registered Graduate Cell of the university Syed Muhammad Ali Raza on Wednesday.
According to the circular, Section 19 (1) (i) of Jahangirnagar University Act 1973, a total of 25 registered graduates must be registered in the registered graduate cell as per section 1.3 of the fourth statute (amended) for the purpose of electing Senate representatives.
"Students, who have completed a regular undergraduate, graduate MPhil or PhD degree from the university three years prior to the date of application, are eligible to apply," the circular added.
Besides, the registration fee for 3 years is taka 5 and lifetime registration fee is Tk 1000.  All processes have to be completed by logging into the mobile banking system by paying the fee.
However, the date of the election will not be fixed yet.
The last registered graduate representative election for the Senate was held on December 30, 2017.



