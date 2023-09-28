





Various types of fears are spreading around us and one of the worst causes of current fear is online gambling. Nowadays, the young generation is attracted to the terrible addiction of online gambling.



Many people fall into the trap of online gambling and lose everything. Now many people from school students to graduate level are addicted to this online gambling which is a concern for us.

Online gambling business on cricket, football or other sports at international or domestic level is booming. It is not the case that online gambling is only harming a gambler, online gambling is destroying a family. Day by day the spread of this gambling is increasing very fast and it is important for everyone to be aware to stop this online gambling. Today we may not understand but this gambling is as dangerous as drug addiction.



Due to the successful use of game theory, it is not possible for a gambler to win continuously, sometimes the losses become so severe that they suffer from depression and eventually commit suicide.How terrible is the news of suicide after losing gambling.



Not only legal action, legal action as well as awareness of all of us are necessary to stop this online gambling. Therefore, we want legal action as well as people around us to be aware and build resistance to stop online gambling from their respective locations.

MstZely Khatun

