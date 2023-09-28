China stands beside Bangladesh







According to a report published in this daily on Wednesday, Chinese diplomat to Dhaka Yao Wen reaffirmed his country's position in favor of Bangladesh in line with its stance to the external interference.



As a matter of fact, this is a timely response from the Chinese side in a crucial moment for the Bangladesh government when many a superpower have already started wielding an unnecessary stick in the name of restrictions and new visa policy.

This has proven over and over again that China has not been a fair weather friend of Bangladesh. And this time, it has extended a helping hand to Bangladesh in safeguarding our national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.



We could also remember Chinese assistance and support in building our landmark project-Padma Bridge which was thrown into nearly jeopardy when World Bank refused to finance the project on the pretention of false and fabricated allegations of corruption.



Bangladesh had shrugged off World Bank's complaints and Padma Bridge was built with our own resources and financing due to bold and courageous leadership of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



That was a challenge for Sheikh Hasina and her government as well and she handled and overcame that challenge successfully. We believe that this time the on-going external pressure to Bangladesh would be aptly and bravely dealt with and everything will be hunky-dory in time.



Chinese emergence as a global and regional power and its financial strength to support many of our development projects may be a factor that has antagonized other superpowers. Evidently, China has been giving our other development partners a good run for its money as a major investor and projects' financier.



For instance, China has been implementing a number of mega projects like the Padma Multi-function Bridge and its Rail Link, the Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River, just to name a few.



Bangladesh's relations with China are set to grow further with the former firmly pursuing the one-China principle and recognizing the key role China has been playing in promoting regional peace and stability. Both sides are also committed to further deepening strategic cooperation and thereby uplifting time-tested relationships to a higher level in the years to come.



Another important factor is that Bangladesh became the first South Asian country to join the Chinese-sponsored Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which is said to have taken root and blossomed in the golden Bay of Bengal.



We hope that the friendships and partnerships between Bangladesh and China would be long-lasting and both countries will stand by each other in times of need.



