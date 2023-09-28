

M R-9 ‘Do or Die’: Plenty of mayhem, a little short of refinement!



For starters, it would not be right to be critical of ABM Sumon. He is a model and not an actor; therefore, if he appeared stilted in some scenes, it's because he is still not at ease in front of the camera.



Modelling is one thing, acting is a different ball game. Of course, one may draw an analogy with George Lazenby, a model, who, through sheer chutzpah, got the 007 role for the 1969 Bond flick, One Her Majesty's Secret Service, OHMSS. Although Lazenby hardly had any acting experience, his portrayal of Bond was convincing.

Lazenby never acted in any other Bond film and the fault, as most say, is his because in an age of counter culture rebellious ideology taking front seat, Lazenby's manager reportedly told him to avoid the 007 role because he believed the allure of a protagonist who stood for Capitalism and decadence Capitalism would soon wane.



Lazenby was swayed by this rationale to the extent that he appeared for the premier show of OHMSS sporting a Bohemian beard.



The rest of course we know! And God save those from such managers!



Sumon was not a disaster:

Anyway, coming back to the topic at hand - Sumon's acting seemed wooden at times but he was not a disaster. Objectively speaking, his portrayal of Masud Rana gets 6 out of 10. The main problem was the dearth of dialogue. Rana is not a taciturn espionage agent. Sumon should have been given more dialogue.



The biggest disappointment was the moment he utters the name Masud Rana; like Bond, this should have been done in a situation of either glamour and opulence or action and thrill. Instead, he is seated on bed and spells out his name with a blank look.



He seemed like a person talking to shrink!



Talk about killing the thrill!



For 'glamspionage' (glamour and espionage) films, the introduction of the protagonist must carry a certain degree of bravado. It did not have to be a copy of Bond but something else with a little more bling could have been conceived.



Sumon, standing by a black Ferrari wearing a beige linen suit and white shirt, is the ultimate image of Masud Rana. But couldn't he have driven faster given that the road was empty? That would have added a sense of swagger. I mean, there weren't any traffic cops around!



Why kill so many people?



In the 80s, there was movie in Dhaka that created a stir: Kill and Kill Again! A martial arts flick, it starred James Ryan. In MR 9, people are being shot and killed right and left. At one point I thought maybe the tile should be been: M R 9: Kill till the end! Or perhaps, The killing never stops!



This sort of gratuitous violence is unnerving, to say the least. Understandable, this is an action movie but no need to go on a genocidal spree.



M R 9 Do or Die is to be continued; hopefully, in the next version, the body count will be lower.



Did they read the actual book?

Time and again, it seemed that in making the movie, Masud Rana books were not read. M R 9 is supposed to be based loosely on the first book,DhongshoPahar.



The book, which came out in 1966, was inspired by the writer, Kazi Anwar Hossain's own adventure laden trip to the hill tracts in Chittagong.



But readers also felt that in writing the novel, the thought of Dr. No influenced the character of the mad scientist, Kabir Chowdhury.



Now what made the film makers choose the villain in M R 9 can be a topic of prolonged debate. Maybe they were high on something!



Sorry to say, the current portrayal makes the scientist look more like a buffoon.



In the novels, Rana's boss,Rahat Khan, is depicted as a man of elegant taste with an unmistakeable air of sophistication who had fought for the British Indian army during WW2. What we get in the movie is the father of celluloid miscasts.



Rahat Khan should exude gravitas, speak impeccable English and be an older version of Rana and, not someone looking like a smarmy proprietor of a manpower exporting agency cum fixer.



These two roles in their current form kill the movie and will sound the death knell for any plans for more Masud Rana movies in the future.



At the top of my head, I can think of TariqAnam Khan as the antagonist Kabir Chowdhury and Sohel Rana as Rana's boss, Rahat Khan. If Sohel Rana is unavailable then Asaduzzaman Noor or even Ramendu Mazumdar can be a better option.



Kolkata based actor Sabyasachi Chakravarty can be the perfect Rahat Khan. He has the charisma, height and the right voice.



The bottom line is,in both these characters, the 'refinement' quotient has to be high.



Sophistication is the key element:

M R 9 is certainly far better than any action flick produced in Bangladesh although compared to other Hollywood productions, this still looks like a B grade film. The dialogue is prosaic, the action goes overboard, the killing gratuitous and the abrupt change of locale, superfluous.



In addition, there's a dearth of sophistication. Masud Rana is a shadow of Bond with a little Simon Templar thrown in. So, instead of hiring an all American cast, a few English actors can add more depth to the film. The Indian actor,Shakshi Pradhan, carried herself with poise, showcasing all the attributes of the Bond girl template: seductive, deadly and enigmatic.



However, despite the flaws, I still give it six out of ten because of some top notch martial arts, impressive camera work plus tight editing.



But those who make the film need to read the books and that means not just one book. This film desperately needs an adviser who has grown up with Masud Rana, read the books and understands the subtle nuances of the agent's life.



Also, the best part of Rana's magnetism is missing: the intro from the books which introduces us to the lone crusader capable of whisking us away from the banality of everyday life into a world of adventure, thrill and excitement. To end, I suggest, watch it or else, the producers will get cold feet.



Pradosh Mitra is an ardent Masud Rana fan



