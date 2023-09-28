

Bangladesh holds a special place in Saudi Arabia’s heart

In a remarkably brief period, Saudi Arabia has undergone an astonishing transformation, evolving from a desert kingdom into a modern, sophisticated nation, firmly establishing its prestigious status on the global stage. This remarkable journey traces its origins to the visionary leadership of the late King Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the founding monarch in 1932. Over the years, under a succession of dedicated leaders, including the current Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia has consistently pursued the well-being of its people and the nation.



The pivotal discovery of oil in 1938 marked a turning point, propelling the nation into an era of unparalleled growth and development. Under each new monarch, the nation faced challenges, gathering valuable experiences that shaped modern Saudi Arabia, reflecting leaders' dedication and citizens' resilience, resulting in an inspiring global success story.

On the auspicious occasion of the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we celebrate not only the history and heritage of our beloved country but also the remarkable achievements and progress we have made on this incredible journey. We take great pride in our journey and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a transformative roadmap unveiled in 2016 by Crown Prince and Honorable Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, guiding us towards a more promising future. This ambitious initiative is pivotal to the development and empowerment of our nation and our people across various domains.



Vision 2030, our visionary blueprint for the future, encompasses transformative giga projects such as NEOM, the Red Sea Project, Amaala, King Salman Park, The Line, and Qiddiya go beyond fostering economic growth; they also generate substantial employment opportunities, greatly enhancing the welfare of our citizens. Saudi Arabia is actively attracting international sports players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Aymeric Laportei to participate in its sports initiatives, fostering global collaboration and promoting a thriving sports culture as part of Vision 2030's goals.



Vision 2030 prioritizes women's empowerment, from driving and venturing into space to pursuing careers as lawyers, businesswomen, Shura Council members, and ambassadors, reflecting an unwavering dedication to women's potential.

In Saudi Arabia, the ambitious pursuit of economic diversification beyond oil revenues, as outlined in Vision 2030, highlights the nation's focus on nurturing non-oil sectors, attracting global investments, and fostering innovation and enterprise. At the same time, Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in meeting its commitments as a member of OPEC and OPEC Plus, playing a major role in upholding supply and stability in the global oil market.



Saudi Arabia's dedication to sustainable development is unwavering, evident in initiatives like the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative, which emphasize the paramount importance of environmental preservation and the adoption of renewable energy. Additionally, the establishment of an international water organization based in Riyadh underscores the nation's commitment to global water resource management.



In the realm of International politics, Saudi Arabia has remained steadfast in its pursuit of stability, security, and development. As a nation, we are committed to regional peace and security, playing a pivotal role in order to maintain zero conflict in the region with neighboring countries, and on the international level. In this regard, I would like to highlight that Saudi Arabia's substantial efforts to prioritize to make peaceful and sustainable negotiations in Yemen and Palestine to foster stability and progress in the region.



The Kingdom maintains its influential position in shaping the global economic stage through its membership in the G20. On the international front, Saudi Arabia is actively expanding its involvement by joining multifaceted international organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and establishing itself as a dialogue partner in IORA.



Furthermore, at the G20 summit, Saudi Crown and Hon'ble Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced a multinational rail and shipping initiative aimed at connecting the Middle East, India, and Europe.



Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre continues to extend its global humanitarian assistance, offering essential aid in emergency relief, healthcare, education, and various other areas, showcasing its unwavering dedication to international humanitarian initiatives. KsRelief is actively involved in more than 2,588 projects across 93 countries, with a total cost of more than 6.5 billion us dollars, primarily assisting countries like Yemen and Palestine.



Since the beginning of our diplomatic relationship between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh, our bonds have flourished, characterized by a profound sense of brotherhood and mutual understanding. This enduring partnership has its origins in historic meetings between King Faisal and Bangabandhu Sk Mujibur Rahman during the Non-Aligned Summit in 1973 in Algeria and the OIC Summit in Lahore in 1974. Over the years, reciprocal state-level visits from both sides have continued to reinforce and strengthen our bilateral relationship.



Furthermore, we are eagerly looking forward to the forthcoming visit of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Bangladesh next year, which promises to further enhance our historic ties.



The cooperation between Riyadh and Dhaka has flourished across various domains. The visionary initiatives and policies of our leaders have significantly bolstered this collaboration. Bangladesh holds a special place in Saudi Arabia's heart due to our shared social standards, cultural values, and religious beliefs. We share alignment on regional and international issues. Due to Bangladesh's stable government and remarkable track record of economic growth, prominent Saudi Arabian companies have expressed substantial interest in investing in various sectors. We appreciate Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's support in facilitating Saudi investments in Bangladesh.



I'm pleased to announce the successful organization of Hajj for 122,884 Bangladeshi pilgrims this year, made possible through the Makkah Route Initiatives, which have streamlined the journey of Bangladeshi pilgrims to the holy cities. We are also delighted to accommodate more than 2.8 million Bangladeshi migrant workers representing the largest population of Bangladeshi expatriates outside of Bangladesh. Their significant participation in our economy contributes greatly to Vision 2030 and the well-being of Saudi families. Additionally, they play a crucial role in boosting Bangladesh's economy by sending remittances exceeding 5 billion US dollars annually.



Saudi Arabia remains committed to facilitating the travel of Bangladeshi workers, visitors, tourists, and businessmen, with the aim of hosting three million travelers by 2030. That's why the Saudi Embassy is currently issuing more than 5,000 visas every single day.



I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm my commitment that throughout my tenure here in Bangladesh, I will spare no effort to enhance the common interests of Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh and strengthen the enduring brotherly ties between our two countries. With the kind directives from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Honorable Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman and with the support of Hon'ble President His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Shahabuddin and Hon'ble Prime Minister Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, along with dignitaries and Bangladesh authority to make my mission successful.



Long live the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of Bangladesh Friendship.



Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Saudi Ambassador in Bangladesh, delivered this speech at the reception hosted by him at the Embassy on September 26 night on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

