Bridging the gap and empowering   Non-Bank Financial Institutions







In Bangladesh, 61 scheduled banks are regulated by the Bank Company Amendment Act 2023, while the NBFI sector consists of 35 dynamic players is regulated by the Financial Institution Act of 1993 and both the sectors are operating under the watchful eye of the Bangladesh Bank. Although both the sectors contribute significantly to the financial ecosystem and development of the Nation, a noticeable contrast can be seen in the scope of services they offer.



Banks offer a comprehensive range of financial products, extending from conventional savings and current accounts to sophisticated trade financing solutions like import and export Letters of Credit (LCs). They also offer ancillary services such as Demand Drafts (DD), Telegraphic Transfers (TT), Pay Orders, LCs, Bank Guarantees, fees and charges, utility bill payments, capital market investments, subsidiary businesses and more. Additionally, they engage in local and foreign remittances, call money operations, and government treasury services.

On the other hand, NBFIs, constrained by regulatory limitations, have more limited options. They primarily focus on term deposits and various areas of investment, where there is common competition with the technologically and financially solvent banking industry. This disparity places NBFIs at a disadvantage and causes hindering their capacity for innovation and expansion.



As the Regulatory Authority for the both sector, the Bangladesh Bank plays a pivotal role in leveling the playing field between banks and NBFIs. A strategic delineation of product domains for each sector can curtail the risk of market overlap, fostering healthy competition. This separation establishes a solid foundation for innovation and balanced growth, contributing to the Nation's economic progress.



Empowering NBFIs hinges on unlocking untapped market opportunities. NBFIs can venture into niches that banks might overlook, offering specialized financial services tailored to distinct needs. While banks leverage their current account resources, NBFIs can position themselves as experts in these unexplored areas, diversifying their portfolios and contributing to a more comprehensive financial ecosystem.



Differentiated product offerings for banks and NBFIs can foster a culture of specialization and innovation within each sector. Banks can concentrate on their core competencies, while NBFIs refine and expand their unique service offerings. This duality transforms the financial ecosystem into a dynamic landscape, ensures the financial inclusion, financial literacy and other Government initiatives for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through offering consumers a wider range of choices and driving healthy competition.



To amplify the growth of NBFIs, the Bangladesh Bank can introduce targeted policies to catalyze their expansion. Initiatives like preferential funding rates, regulatory easing, and capacity-building support can provide the much-needed impetus for these institutions to flourish. By creating an environment conducive to NBFIs' success, the central bank can bolster an inclusive, sustainable and robust financial sector.



Adding to the challenges, the Bangladesh government has recently decided to license digital banks, with over 50 applications for permission already submitted. This emerging sector presents another potential threat to NBFIs as they share sources of deposits and funding with these digital banks. The competition for deposits and customers in this new landscape could intensify, further impacting NBFIs' stability.



Nevertheless, the journey to strengthen NBFIs is not without its challenges. Trust and reputation issues plague certain NBFIs, inhibiting their ability to fulfill clients' deposit encashment. Regulatory hesitancy towards direct deposits in NBFIs, coupled with banks' withdrawal of existing deposits, poses obstacles. NBFIs face the task of aligning their strategies with the unpredictable performance of the securities market.



Regulators and Stakeholders jointly should act as advocates and take actions to re establish trust and improve the reputation of the NBFI industry.



Efforts should be made to establish or re-establish an informal money market between the banking, NBFI, and insurance industries through initiatives like Statutory Liquidity Reserve (SLR) and Call Money arrangements.



Short-term liquidity support should be arranged for the NBFI industry through low cost or no-cost certificates and bills.

Government and regulators should promptly differentiate the business areas of banks and NBFIs and regulate them through proper monitoring. Long-term funds should be utilized for long-term financing, while short-term funds should be used for short-term financing.



The journey to empower NBFIs in Bangladesh requires collective action, innovative thinking, and visionary leadership. The Bangladesh Bank's commitment to bridging the product and opportunity gaps is commendable, nurturing a diverse, resilient, and dynamic financial sector.



The writer is Chairman of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited, President of Victoria University of Bangladesh



Bangladesh's financial landscape is a dynamic tapestry woven with the co-existence of traditional banks and emerging non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). This diversity presents both opportunities and challenges, as these two sectors offer distinct sets of financial products and services. In this article, we delve into the critical need to bridge the existing gaps in products and opportunities, empowering NBFIs to achieve success.In Bangladesh, 61 scheduled banks are regulated by the Bank Company Amendment Act 2023, while the NBFI sector consists of 35 dynamic players is regulated by the Financial Institution Act of 1993 and both the sectors are operating under the watchful eye of the Bangladesh Bank. Although both the sectors contribute significantly to the financial ecosystem and development of the Nation, a noticeable contrast can be seen in the scope of services they offer.Banks offer a comprehensive range of financial products, extending from conventional savings and current accounts to sophisticated trade financing solutions like import and export Letters of Credit (LCs). They also offer ancillary services such as Demand Drafts (DD), Telegraphic Transfers (TT), Pay Orders, LCs, Bank Guarantees, fees and charges, utility bill payments, capital market investments, subsidiary businesses and more. Additionally, they engage in local and foreign remittances, call money operations, and government treasury services.On the other hand, NBFIs, constrained by regulatory limitations, have more limited options. They primarily focus on term deposits and various areas of investment, where there is common competition with the technologically and financially solvent banking industry. This disparity places NBFIs at a disadvantage and causes hindering their capacity for innovation and expansion.As the Regulatory Authority for the both sector, the Bangladesh Bank plays a pivotal role in leveling the playing field between banks and NBFIs. A strategic delineation of product domains for each sector can curtail the risk of market overlap, fostering healthy competition. This separation establishes a solid foundation for innovation and balanced growth, contributing to the Nation's economic progress.Empowering NBFIs hinges on unlocking untapped market opportunities. NBFIs can venture into niches that banks might overlook, offering specialized financial services tailored to distinct needs. While banks leverage their current account resources, NBFIs can position themselves as experts in these unexplored areas, diversifying their portfolios and contributing to a more comprehensive financial ecosystem.Differentiated product offerings for banks and NBFIs can foster a culture of specialization and innovation within each sector. Banks can concentrate on their core competencies, while NBFIs refine and expand their unique service offerings. This duality transforms the financial ecosystem into a dynamic landscape, ensures the financial inclusion, financial literacy and other Government initiatives for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through offering consumers a wider range of choices and driving healthy competition.To amplify the growth of NBFIs, the Bangladesh Bank can introduce targeted policies to catalyze their expansion. Initiatives like preferential funding rates, regulatory easing, and capacity-building support can provide the much-needed impetus for these institutions to flourish. By creating an environment conducive to NBFIs' success, the central bank can bolster an inclusive, sustainable and robust financial sector.Adding to the challenges, the Bangladesh government has recently decided to license digital banks, with over 50 applications for permission already submitted. This emerging sector presents another potential threat to NBFIs as they share sources of deposits and funding with these digital banks. The competition for deposits and customers in this new landscape could intensify, further impacting NBFIs' stability.Nevertheless, the journey to strengthen NBFIs is not without its challenges. Trust and reputation issues plague certain NBFIs, inhibiting their ability to fulfill clients' deposit encashment. Regulatory hesitancy towards direct deposits in NBFIs, coupled with banks' withdrawal of existing deposits, poses obstacles. NBFIs face the task of aligning their strategies with the unpredictable performance of the securities market.Regulators and Stakeholders jointly should act as advocates and take actions to re establish trust and improve the reputation of the NBFI industry.Efforts should be made to establish or re-establish an informal money market between the banking, NBFI, and insurance industries through initiatives like Statutory Liquidity Reserve (SLR) and Call Money arrangements.Short-term liquidity support should be arranged for the NBFI industry through low cost or no-cost certificates and bills.Government and regulators should promptly differentiate the business areas of banks and NBFIs and regulate them through proper monitoring. Long-term funds should be utilized for long-term financing, while short-term funds should be used for short-term financing.The journey to empower NBFIs in Bangladesh requires collective action, innovative thinking, and visionary leadership. The Bangladesh Bank's commitment to bridging the product and opportunity gaps is commendable, nurturing a diverse, resilient, and dynamic financial sector.The writer is Chairman of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited, President of Victoria University of Bangladesh