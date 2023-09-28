

We acknowledge Sheikh Hasina’s contribution to the nation



The road Sheikh Hasina has taken to continue on her father's legacy and realize his vision for Bangladesh is evidence of her unflinching resolve and unbreakable spirit. Her father and the majority of her family members were brutally murdered in 1975, a tragic incident that rocked the country. Many people would have fallen in the face of such personal grief and loss, but Sheikh Hasina showed extraordinary courage and endurance, promising to keep fighting for a better Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina absorbed her visionary father's values of democracy, social justice, and the empowerment of the weak as she grew up. Her determination to change things and build a successful country only strengthened when she saw firsthand the hardships and injustices her people endured.



She had a difficult task ahead of her when she took over the Awami League's leadership in 1981. The political environment was tumultuous, and the party was still mourning the loss of its founding leader. However, Sheikh Hasina boldly assumed leadership, energizing supporters and reviving the party's goal to establish a Bangladesh that would serve as a shining example of development and inclusion.

Even in the face of opposition, her dedication to democracy and secularism won her enormous acclaim from both her followers and the wider public. She fought for the rights of all individuals, irrespective of their ethnic or religious backgrounds, since she was adamant that a unified, secular Bangladesh would prosper. Her voyage did not, however, come without further difficulties. A botched murder attempt was made against Sheikh Hasina in 1984 to silence her political dissent. She persisted, though, with even more will to effect positive change as her resolve only became stronger.



Bangladesh saw impressive economic growth and development during her administration, winning accolades from the world community. The nation's GDP growth rate skyrocketed, and it achieved tremendous strides in fields like eradicating poverty, providing access to healthcare, and advancing education. One of the pillars of Sheikh Hasina's leadership has been her dedication to women's rights and gender equality. She aggressively encouraged women's engagement in many areas, recognizing the essential role that women play in society and the economy. As a result, there are now more women in leadership positions across the country.



She has also been a fervent supporter of efforts to mitigate climate change and raise awareness of its effects on weaker nations like Bangladesh. She is now a respected and well-known figure on a worldwide scale because of her leadership on climate change problems. Along with her accomplishments at home, Sheikh Hasina has been instrumental in fostering regional collaboration. Her government has participated actively in regional forums, strengthening diplomatic and economic connections with surrounding nations and promoting the peace and development of the area.



Sheikh Hasina has received several accolades and distinctions from numerous nations and international organizations in recognition of her outstanding leadership. She has had an influence not just in Bangladesh but also on the world stage, which is evidenced by the fact that she is recognized as a world leader. She was elected as president of the Awami League, a political organization dedicated to social justice, democracy, and secularism, in 1981. She persisted unwaveringly in the face of several challenges and won the support of people from all across the nation.



Sheikh Hasina's leadership amid trying times revealed her ability to navigate crises and emerge as a beam of hope for her people. To become Bangladesh's prime minister, she overcame exile, intimidation, and attempts on her life. But because of her persistence and resilience, she was focused on the greater good of the nation. When Sheikh Hasina was chosen to lead Bangladesh as prime minister in 1996, the country's direction changed. She embarked on an ambitious mission to improve the level of living for the general populace and transform Bangladesh into an advanced nation.



The rise of Sheikh Hasina to office in 2009 signaled a turning point in the expansion and development of Bangladesh. She brought with her as Prime Minister visionary leadership that put the advancement of the country and the well-being of her people first. She led Bangladesh toward economic success and social progress with her practical policies and unyielding will. She oversaw a strong economic boom, important infrastructural upgrades, and advancements in healthcare and education. A more inclusive and equal society has also benefited from her administration's initiatives to reduce poverty and empower women. Bangladesh has gained respect on a global scale for its commitment to environmental resilience because to Sheikh Hasina's significant emphasis on climate change and sustainable development. Her outstanding leadership has helped Bangladesh advance, giving its population a brighter and more promising future.



As prime minister, she made ending poverty and ensuring that everyone had access to basics a primary priority. She started a number of development initiatives aiming at enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, and education through different economic and social welfare programs. Bangladesh's economy grew significantly under her inspiring leadership, establishing Bangladesh as one of the world's fastest-growing economies. Her reforms and programs attracted international capital, promoting industry and job growth. She also demonstrated a great dedication to climate change and environmental sustainability, winning her respect on a worldwide scale.



Sheikh Hasina's passion for education and empowerment led to significant advancements in the field of literacy and women's rights. She firmly believed that a nation can only progress when its women are given equal opportunities to thrive. She actively promoted gender equality, and as a result, Bangladesh witnessed a rise in the number of women in leadership positions across various sectors.



Her dedication to combating extremism and terrorism earned her the respect of world leaders, and she became an influential voice in regional and international forums. She has been an advocate for peace and stability, emphasizing dialogue and cooperation to address global challenges.



Sheikh Hasina has received several distinguished medals and commendations from numerous nations and international organizations in appreciation of her exceptional leadership and accomplishments. She is among the most renowned leaders in the world thanks to her dedication to humanity, sympathy for the poor, and determination to fostering peace and prosperity. As Bangladesh's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina has won several honors. Here are a few of the most prestigious honors:



Sheikh Hasina also holds honorary doctorates from Boston University, Waseda University, and the University of Abertay Dundee in addition to these accolades. Additionally, Forbes magazine listed her as one of the top 100 women in the world.



Sheikh Hasina's life story is a motivational example of leadership, selflessness, and steadfast dedication to Bangladesh and its people. Her exceptional strengths of fortitude, tenacity, and vision have elevated her to a position of hope not just for her country but also for the entire globe. Let us affirm our support for her noble objective on this important day as we celebrate her birthday and make a commitment to continue her legacy of advancement, peace, and prosperity for future generations. Let's wish our beloved Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a happy birthday!



The writer is a full-time member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC)

