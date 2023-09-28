Video
Home Countryside

Implementing laws to control sound pollution stressed

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 27: Speakers at a workshop here on Wednesday said awareness of mass people and proper application of law can control sound pollution.

"There is no alternative to control sound pollution for building healthy generation," speakers said at a workshop styled 'Our duty to control sound pollution and implementation progress of quiet areas' held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) in the city.

In cooperation with the DC's office, the Department of Environment in Khulna organized the workshop under Integrated and Participants project for controlling sound pollution.

Additional DC (General) Firoz Shah addressed the workshop as the chief guest while DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin was in the chair.

Director of the Department of DoE Md Iqbal Hossain screened the keynote paper while Additional Police Commissioner Md Sazid Hossain, Panel Mayor Ali Akbor Tipu, Deputy Police Commissioner (Traffic) Monira Sultana, ex-president of Khulna Press Club S M zahid Hossain, and ex-president of Khulna Union of Journalists Md Mahbub Alam Sohag, among others, addressed the workshop.

In his keynote paper, Md Iqbal Hossain narrated sound pollution hampers human bodies and causes 30 serious illnesses.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) information, at least fifth per cent people of the world are the victims of sound pollution, he said, adding that over 50 decibels of sound can create high blood pressure, over 65 decibels of sound can create heart disease, over 90 decibels of sound create neurology problem and over 120 decibels of sound damage hearing organs of the human body.

Besides, sound pollution is harmful for pregnant mother and children, and creates huge health hazards to human bodies.

In the workshop, speakers underscored the need of laws' implementation to control sound pollution.

In the Sound Pollution (Control) Act-2006, first time law violators will get one month imprisonment and Taka 5,000 fine.

They will have imprisonment for six months and Taka 10,000 fine for each time violation later.

Councilors, teachers, scholars of mosques, drivers of different transports, journalists and stakeholders attended the workshop.



