Three unnatural deaths in two districts





Two women and a minor girl died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Natore and Rangpur, recently.



NATORE: A mentally-imbalanced woman was burnt to death and two others were injured at Naupara in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalpur Police Station (PS) Ujjal Hossain said a fire broke out at Shahnaz's house, originating from a lamp, at around 9 pm and spread soon.



On information, fire service personnel recovered the body of Shahnaz and rescued Mayesha Khatun, 8, Shahnaz's daughter, and Yeatul Begum, 70, from the house.



The injured were taken to a local hospital first and later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.



RANGPUR: A female primary school teacher and her daughter died after a tree branch fell on them in the city recently.



The deceased were identified as Krishna Rani Sarker, 36, wife of Brozen Sarkar, a resident of Tulshirhat Village in Gangachara Upazila, and her daughter Rajoshree Sarkar, 11. Krishna was an assistant teacher of Nohali Government Primary School in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Porshuram PS OC Rabiul Islam said, Brozen along with his wife and daughter were heading towards Rangpur City from Gangachara on a motorcycle.



When they reached Chabbish Hazari area, a branch of an old tree beside the road collapsed on their bike, leaving the trio critically injured.



Locals took them to Rangpur Community Hospital, where Krishna and her daughter succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their family without autopsies upon their request, the OC added.



Two women and a minor girl died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Natore and Rangpur, recently.NATORE: A mentally-imbalanced woman was burnt to death and two others were injured at Naupara in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The deceased was identified as Shahnaz Begum, 40, daughter of Ramjan Ali of the village.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalpur Police Station (PS) Ujjal Hossain said a fire broke out at Shahnaz's house, originating from a lamp, at around 9 pm and spread soon.On information, fire service personnel recovered the body of Shahnaz and rescued Mayesha Khatun, 8, Shahnaz's daughter, and Yeatul Begum, 70, from the house.The injured were taken to a local hospital first and later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.RANGPUR: A female primary school teacher and her daughter died after a tree branch fell on them in the city recently.The deceased were identified as Krishna Rani Sarker, 36, wife of Brozen Sarkar, a resident of Tulshirhat Village in Gangachara Upazila, and her daughter Rajoshree Sarkar, 11. Krishna was an assistant teacher of Nohali Government Primary School in the upazila.Quoting locals, Porshuram PS OC Rabiul Islam said, Brozen along with his wife and daughter were heading towards Rangpur City from Gangachara on a motorcycle.When they reached Chabbish Hazari area, a branch of an old tree beside the road collapsed on their bike, leaving the trio critically injured.Locals took them to Rangpur Community Hospital, where Krishna and her daughter succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their family without autopsies upon their request, the OC added.