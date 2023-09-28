Int’l Day for Universal Access to Information observed







To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Panchagarh and Rangamati.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.





Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi presided over the meeting.



District Information Officer Sohel Mia gave a PowerPoint presentation there.



Additional District Magistrate Abul Kalam Azad, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Ishtiaq Ahmed, Freedom Fighter Amzad Hossain, Executive Director of JAKS Foundation, a local organization, Md Nurul Amin, District Chamber Director MA Karim, District Primary Education Officer Mofazzal Hossain, and journalist Shajahan Siraj Mithu, among others, were also present at the programme.



KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.



A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office in the town.



Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abdul Kalam Azad presided over the meeting.



Local Government Deputy Director (DD) Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Additional DC (ADC) (General) Rubel Mahmud, ASP Nur-e-Alam, District Senior Information Officer Md Shamsul Hoque, former FF commander Md Asad Ullah, and District Krishak League General Secretary Anwar Hossain Bacchu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



PANCHAGARH: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.



A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office in the town.



Panchagarh DC Md Zahurul Islam presided over the meeting.



He said, due to the free flow of information in the country during the tenure of the current government, it has been possible to ensure transparency and accountability in all sectors.



District Information Officer Haider Ali made a PowerPoint presentation.



ASP Kanak Kanti Dash, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zakir Hossain, District Ansar Adjutant Shafiul Alam, FF ATM Sarwar Hossain, Panchagarh Press Club GS Jamil Chowdhury Dolar, and senior journalists Shahidul Islam Shahid and Safiqul Alam, among others, were also present at the programme conducted by ADC Md Riazuddin.



RANGAMATI: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the district town in the morning.



Rangamati DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan presided over the meeting.



Former Member of National Human Rights Commission Banchita Chakma, ADC (General) Md Saiful Islam, ADC (ICT) Nasrin Sultana, District Information Office DD Md Abdullah Al Mamun, and Vice-President of Rangamati Sachetan Nagarik Praishad Anjulika Khisa, among others, also attended the programme.



Earlier, an awareness human chain was formed in front of the DC office in the town marking the Day.



