Farmers get skill development training at Dhanbari

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, Sept 27: A special day-long technical skill development training for entrepreneurs of agriculture, livestock and fisheries was organised on Tuesday by a local private bank branch in Madhupur Upazila of the district.The training was provided by the United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL). It was arranged in the hallroom of Dhanbari Upazila Office.United Commercial Bank (UCBL)-Dhanbari Branch Agent Arshaful Islam, UCBL -Jamalpur Branch Manager Md Rabiul Islam, Dhanbari Upazila Women-Vice Chairman Khandkar Jebunnar Lina Bakal, Upazila Agriculture Officer Masudur Rahman, Animal Resources Officer Dr Golam Morshed and Fisheries Officer Tariqul Islam spoke.Later on, organic fertiliser was distributed among 65 participating farmers-cum-entrepreneurs.