Thursday, 28 September, 2023, 4:51 AM
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Chattogram, Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

A teenage boy and a young woman were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Rajshahi, on Monday.

CHATTOGRAM: A teenager was crushed under a train while walking on a rail track wearing headphones at Fouzdarhat Railway Station in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Hasan, 17, son of Mahbubur Alam of Barishal District.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Fouzdarhat Police Station (PS) Md Faruque said Rabiul went to visit his maternal uncle in Sitakunda.

On Monday night, the Dhaka-bound 'Paharika Express' train from Chattogram ran over him while he was walking on the rail track wearing headphones, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

RAJSHAHI: A young woman was killed after being run over by a train in the city on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rumana Akter Ratri, 23, wife of Johni Ahmed, a resident of Mohanpur area under Motihar PS in the city.

According to Railway Police sources, the Khulna-bound Kapotaksha Express train from Rajshahi ran over the woman while she was crossing railway line under a newly constructed over bridge in Mohanpur area at around 2:15 pm. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajshahi Railway PS Gopal Kumar Karmakar confirmed the incident.



