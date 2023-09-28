

Thrust on echo-friendly investment in tourism



This year's theme of the Day is - 'Tourism and Green Investments'.



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Joypurhat, Panchagarh, Pirojpur and Rangamati.

BOGURA: On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.



Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, and Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam jointly organized the Day's programmes at around 10 am.



After the inauguration, a colourful rally was brought out from Bottala on the DC office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.



Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, was present as the chief guest while DC Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.



Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Abdur Rashid, Additional DC (ADC) Mohammad Al-Maruf, District Education Officer Hazrat Ali and Bogura Zilla School Headmaster Shyampada Mostafi, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.



A rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets of the town.



After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.



Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi presided over the meeting.



Additional District Magistrate Abul Kalam Azad, ASP (Sadar Circle) Ishtiak Ahmed, Senior Assistant Engineer of Joypurhat LGED Abdur Rahim Akand, Freedom Fighter (FF) Amzad Hossain and Journalist Shahadul Islam Saju, among others, were also present at the programme.



Besides, an essay writing competition was also arranged marking the Day.



PANCHAGARH: On the occasion, the district administration organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of the DC office in the town.



Panchagarh DC Md Zahurul Islam presided over the meeting.



He said, the aim of this Day is to spread the social, cultural, political and economic benefits of tourism globally, along with increasing public awareness about the role of tourism. Tourism is a sector with immense potential in the context of Panchagarh.



To utilise this potential, all the tourist places of the district including Tentulia, Mirzapur Shahi Mosque, Baro Auliar Shrine, Badesh^ri Temple, Golakdham Temple, Bhitargarh Durganagari are being developed as tourist friendly and environment friendly.



He urged everyone to ensure accommodation, transportation and quality food for tourists. BPC will setup a tourist motel in Tentulia, the DC added.



Professor Hasnoor Rashid Babu presented the keynote speech in the meeting.



ASP Kanak Kanti Dash, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zakir Hossain, District Child Affairs Officer Md Aktaruzzaman, FF ATM Sarwar Hossain, General Secretary of Panchagarh Press Club Jamil Chowdhury Dollar, and senior journalist Shahidul Islam Shahid, among others, were also present at the programme conducted by ADC Md Reaziuddin.



Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the Collectorate Bhaban premises and paraded the main streets of the town.



PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.



A colourful rally was brought out from Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town with ADC (General) Madhubi Roy in the chair.



ADC (ICT) and Deputy Director of Local Government Md Selim Hossain, ASP Md Mukit Hasan Khan, Sadar UNO Ahmed Sabbir Shazzad, journalist Ziaul Ahsan and FF Goutam Chawdhury, among others, also spoke at the programme.



The speakers said, Bangladesh has a huge prospect in tourism sector to grow as an industry.



The sector can contribute in our economic growth; bring positive change social culture and employment for the jobless.



They also focused on eco-friendly tourism with minimum facilities for the tourists.



RANGAMATI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



A four-day Tourism Fair was inaugurated on the Kumar Samit Roy Gymnasium premises in the town at around 11 am.



Rangamati Hill Tracts Zilla Parishad and the district administration organized the fair.



After the inauguration of the fair, a discussion meeting was held there.



Dipankar Talukdar, MP, was present as the chief guest while Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury presided over the meeting.



Rangamati DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Md Ashraful Islam, SP Mir Abu Tauhid, Zilla Parishad Member and Tourism Affairs Convenor Newching Marma, Zilla Parishad Executive Officer Md Shibli Noman, and Rangamati Tourism Corporation Unit Manager Alokbikash Chakma, among others, were also present there.



Lecturer of Rangamati Science and Technology University Khokoneshwar Tripura present the keynote paper.



Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the Zilla Parishad premises at around 10 am, and it ended on the District Kumar Samit Roy Gymnasium premises after parading the main streets of the town.



