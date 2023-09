Koyra Disaster Management Committee holds meeting

The meeting was organized by Upazila Disaster Management Committee

KOYRA, KHULNA, Sept 27: A meeting on 'Implementation of Islamic Relief Bangladesh and Financing of Islamic Relief- USA' was held in Koyra Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The meeting was organized by Upazila Disaster Management Committeein the upazila auditorium.It was chaired by the Committee President and Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mominur Rahman spoke at the meeting.Member Secretary of the committee and Project Implementation Officer Md Mamunar Rashid delivered address of welcome.Upazila Women Vice-Chairman Nasima Alam, Animal Welfare Officer Kazi Mustain Billah, Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Golam Nabi, Union Chairman Sardar Nurul Islam, Islamic Relief Bangladash-Koyra Manager Md Sohrab Hossain, Union Disaster Management Committee Members Dhiresh Mahto and Murshida Khatun were present at the meeting.