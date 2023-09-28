Ensuring legal aid services to the poor underscored





GAIBANDHA, Sept 27: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for ensuring legal aid services to the underprivileged people to help them get fair justice from the courts."Many of the poor people of the society do not have good idea about free legal aid services of the government.In this perspective, an extra emphasis should be given on conducting campaign on legal aid services that are being provided by the government free of cost to ensure fair justice to the justice seekers", they said.They made the comments while they were addressing a workshop on 'Enhancing Access to Legal Aid: Empowering Marginalised Communities' held at Friendship Centre at Madnerpara under Fulchhari Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon with District and Sessions Judge Abul Mansoor Miah in the chair.Friendship, a social organization, and National Legal AID Services Organization (NLASO) jointly organised the function under Friendship's Inclusive Citizenship Sector in collaboration with District Legal Aid Committee, Upazila Legal Aid Committee and Union Legal Aid Committee.Mohammad Al-Mamun, director and head of NLASO, addressed the function as the chief guest and Senior District and Sessions Judge, Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Damon Tribunal-2 Mohammad Abdur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Kazi Nahid Rasul, Chief Judicial Magistrate Maruf Hossen, Superintendent of Police Kamal Hossain spoke at the function as special guests while Deputy Director of Inclusive Citizenship Sector Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman moderated the function.The chief guest, in his speech, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established the National Legal Aid Services Organization aimed to provide legal aid services to the underprivileged and marginalised people of the society to help them get fair justice free of cost.Friendship is working tirelessly to reach the legal aid services to the hard to reach char people; as a result, the char people are enjoying the facilities of legal aid services free of cost.DC Kazi Nahid Rasul, in her speech, said non-government organizations could play significant role in provide legal aid services to the poor.In this context, she urged the NGOs to come forward with positive attitude to make the legal aid services popular among the poor justice seekers.In this regard, she also put emphasis on proper coordination to attain the cherished goals of NLASO.District level officials, members of legal aid committee, multi-stakeholders, civil society members, journalists and public representatives took part in the function.