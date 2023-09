SHERPUR, Sept 27: Black gram seeds and chemical fertiliser were distributed among 220 marginal farmers for the purpose of increasing black gram cultivation and production in Nakla Upazila of the district recently.



Department of Agricultural Extension in Nakla organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises under the incentive programme in the fiscal year of 2023-24.

