Three found dead in Dinajpur, Pirojpur, Patuakhali







PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Railway Police recovered the body of an elderly man from Parbatipur Railway Station in the upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Sohrab Ali, 60, son of late Kazim Uddin, a resident of Kichhamat Jhiniapara Village under Pirganj Upazila in Rangpur District.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Sohrab Ali was mentally-unstable and had been roaming here and there.



However, he came to Parbatipur Railway Station on Tuesday morning. At noon, he was found dead on the platform no. 2 in the station.



Being informed, police recovered the body and identified him through a prescription kept in a bag of the deceased.



The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members at night without an autopsy as per their request.



Sub-Inspector of Parbatipur Railway Police Station (PS) Sajid Hasan confirmed the incident.



KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: The body of a young man was recovered from a paddy field after 10 days of his disappearance in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Monday.



The body was recovered by the members of Kawkhali PS from Languli Village under Kawkhali Sadar Union at noon.



The deceased was identified as Sourav Mistry, 27, son of Shankar Mistry, a resident of that village.



The deceased's father Shankar Mistry said his son left home on September 16 and had been missing since then. On September 19, he informed the matter to Kawkhali PS. But there was no trace of Sourav even in the last nine days.



Later on, a boy spotted the body in a paddy field while fishing on Monday noon and informed local people.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge of Kawkhali PS Md Jakaria confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a minor boy, who was abducted seven days back, from Purba Auliyapur area in the district town on Monday.



Deceased Ratul, 10, was the son of Liton Gharami, a resident of the area. He was a second grader at a local primary school.

Police, however, arrested two persons in this connection.



Superintend of Police (SP) Saidul Islam confirmed the news in a press briefing on Tuesday.



The SP said a group of thieves entered the house of Liton Gharami on September 18 with the help of Liton's son Ratul, and stole valuable from there. They also abducted Ratul at that time and then strangled him to death.



According to a complaint, police started investigation and arrested two persons in this connection. The arrested are: Anwar, 41, and Hanif, 38.



Later on, following the statement of the arrested, police recovered the body of Ratul from an abandoned house in Purba Auliyapur on Monday.



The deceased's mother Asma Begum, 30, lodged a murder case with Patuakhali Sadar PS in this regard, the SP added.



Three people including a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Pirojpur and Patuakhali, in two days.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Railway Police recovered the body of an elderly man from Parbatipur Railway Station in the upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Sohrab Ali, 60, son of late Kazim Uddin, a resident of Kichhamat Jhiniapara Village under Pirganj Upazila in Rangpur District.Police and the deceased's family sources said Sohrab Ali was mentally-unstable and had been roaming here and there.However, he came to Parbatipur Railway Station on Tuesday morning. At noon, he was found dead on the platform no. 2 in the station.Being informed, police recovered the body and identified him through a prescription kept in a bag of the deceased.The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members at night without an autopsy as per their request.Sub-Inspector of Parbatipur Railway Police Station (PS) Sajid Hasan confirmed the incident.KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: The body of a young man was recovered from a paddy field after 10 days of his disappearance in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Monday.The body was recovered by the members of Kawkhali PS from Languli Village under Kawkhali Sadar Union at noon.The deceased was identified as Sourav Mistry, 27, son of Shankar Mistry, a resident of that village.The deceased's father Shankar Mistry said his son left home on September 16 and had been missing since then. On September 19, he informed the matter to Kawkhali PS. But there was no trace of Sourav even in the last nine days.Later on, a boy spotted the body in a paddy field while fishing on Monday noon and informed local people.On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Kawkhali PS Md Jakaria confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a minor boy, who was abducted seven days back, from Purba Auliyapur area in the district town on Monday.Deceased Ratul, 10, was the son of Liton Gharami, a resident of the area. He was a second grader at a local primary school.Police, however, arrested two persons in this connection.Superintend of Police (SP) Saidul Islam confirmed the news in a press briefing on Tuesday.The SP said a group of thieves entered the house of Liton Gharami on September 18 with the help of Liton's son Ratul, and stole valuable from there. They also abducted Ratul at that time and then strangled him to death.According to a complaint, police started investigation and arrested two persons in this connection. The arrested are: Anwar, 41, and Hanif, 38.Later on, following the statement of the arrested, police recovered the body of Ratul from an abandoned house in Purba Auliyapur on Monday.The deceased's mother Asma Begum, 30, lodged a murder case with Patuakhali Sadar PS in this regard, the SP added.