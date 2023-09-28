Video
US Congress has four days to fund government

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Sept 27: The fourth partial shutdown of the U.S. government in a decade was four days away on Wednesday, with House Republicans preemptively rejecting a bipartisan bill advancing in the Senate that would fund agencies through mid-November.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed and a wide range of services, from economic data releases to nutrition benefits, if Congress fails to pass legislation that Democratic President Joe Biden can sign into law by midnight Saturday (0400 GMT on Sunday).

The Senate voted by an overwhelming 77-19 on Tuesday to begin debate on a measure that would fund the government through Nov.
17, as well as authorizing about $6 billion for domestic disaster responses and another $6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Leading House Republicans dismissed the Senate stopgap measure out of hand, saying any short-term funding measure to pass Congress with their approval must address the flow of migrants across the U.S. border with Mexico.

"The Senate bill really just continues to fund Biden's open border plan. The country wants to address the open border. We need to address the open border," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the chamber's No. 2 Republican.

But Republicans who control the House by a narrow 221-212 margin have not proposed their own measure to fully fund the government and are instead trying to pass a series of bills for the full fiscal year that begins on Sunday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing threats from hardline members of his own party who rejected a deal he negotiated with Biden in May for $1.59 trillion in discretionary spending in fiscal 2024, demanding instead another $120 billion in cuts.

A small handful of the hardliners have also threatened to oust McCarthy from his leadership role if he passes a spending bill that requires any Democratic votes to pass.

McCarthy said House Republicans would probably bring their own stopgap measure to the floor on Friday.

The standoff comes four months after Washington flirted with defaulting on the nation's more than $31 trillion in debt, a move that would have rocked financial markets worldwide.

The repeated brinkmanship has worried credit rating agencies, with Moody's this week warning that a shutdown could hurt the nation's creditworthiness.    �REUTERS



