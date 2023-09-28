Video
Biden makes history by joining US picket line

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

BELLEVILLE, Sept 27: Joe Biden became the first sitting US president to stand on a picket line Tuesday, joining striking auto workers in Michigan in a bold pitch for blue collar votes against likely election rival Donald Trump.

Wearing a United Auto Workers (UAW) union baseball cap, the Democrat used a bullhorn to tell red-shirted employees they deserved "a hell of a lot more than what you're getting."

His short but symbolic trip came a day before Republican former president Trump visits Michigan, the historic heart of the US car industry and a key battleground for the 2024 election campaign.

"They're doing incredibly well and guess what, you should be doing incredibly well too," Biden said to cheers from placard-waving union members.

Sporting a blue zip-up top with a presidential seal, Biden urged automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis to "step up for us."

Biden then shook hands with union workers, closely watched by Secret Service agents, and agreed when asked if employees should get a 40 percent increase.    �AFP




